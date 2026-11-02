Press Invitation: Tomorrow’s Food Stories in Times of Crisis

DTU National Food Institute invites journalists to the conference Food in Times of Crisis on 8 December 2026 in Lyngby, Denmark. Gain scientific insight and meet expert sources for your coverage of food crisis preparedness, food safety during supply disruptions, and how new technologies can help develop new foods that may be useful in times of crisis.

Food supply security and preparedness are already attracting public and media attention across Europe. Geopolitical tensions, climate-related disruptions, cyber threats and pressure on critical infrastructure have heightened risks and made preparedness a shared responsibility.

Food supply chains must continue to function during disruption. We need to prepare for situations in which access to fresh food or electricity cannot be taken for granted. This raises questions about how to make the best use of the food available and how to assess the trade-offs this may entail for food safety.

Programme highlights

Through keynote presentations, research talks and stands showcasing examples from research and research-based advice to authorities, you will gain scientific background and perspectives on the challenges, dilemmas and potential solutions for food systems in times of crisis. You can also meet expert sources for your coverage of these issues now and in the years ahead.

Selected topics and presentations:

Preparing for food supply crises. Nikolas Kühn Hove, Head of Preparedness at the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration, will discuss food security in a turbulent world. Dorte Lau Baggesen, Head of Governmental Advice at DTU National Food Institute, will examine how research and research-based advice can contribute to food crisis preparedness.

Nikolas Kühn Hove, Head of Preparedness at the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration, will discuss food security in a turbulent world. Dorte Lau Baggesen, Head of Governmental Advice at DTU National Food Institute, will examine how research and research-based advice can contribute to food crisis preparedness. Food safety when supply chains are disrupted. Professor Lisbeth Truelstrup Hansen at DTU National Food Institute will examine microbial food safety challenges in disrupted food supply chains.

Professor Lisbeth Truelstrup Hansen at DTU National Food Institute will examine microbial food safety challenges in disrupted food supply chains. Nutrition when fresh food is not an option. Professor Susanne Bügel from the University of Copenhagen will address food and nutrition in times of crisis.

Professor Susanne Bügel from the University of Copenhagen will address food and nutrition in times of crisis. New technologies and nutrient sources. Research presentations will cover fermentation of by-products, the development of microalgal oil as a new marine source of nutrients, and smarter food processing.

View the full programme on the DTU National Food Institute website.

Unable to attend: Watch the presentations after the conference

The presentations will be recorded. Email Heidi Kornholt, Head of Communications, heiko@food.dtu.dk to request access to the presentations after the conference for background research and inspiration for future stories.

Practical information

Date and time: Tuesday 8 December 2026, 09.00–16.00 CET. Registration opens at 08.30.

Venue: DTU, Building 303A, Asmussens Allé, 2800 Kongens Lyngby, Denmark.

Language: English.

Press registration: Send your name and media outlet to heiko@food.dtu.dk by 4 December 2026.

DTU National Food Institute conducts research into sustainable, value-creating solutions in food and health for the benefit of society and disseminates this knowledge through advice, innovation and teaching. The institute prevents disease and promotes health, develops new and better food products for a growing population, and creates more sustainable technological solutions.

www.food.dtu.dk/english