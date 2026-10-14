WarpWare Closes Oversubscribed Pre-Seed Round to Expand Agentic Engineering Capabilities for Space Missions

WarpWare, the space software platform helping teams move payloads and vehicles from concept to flight faster, today announced the close of its pre-seed funding round. Participating in the round were Vesper Alpha, Marlboro Lane Ventures, Rockies Venture Club, Cowtown Angels, Aggie Angel Network, and a group of high-conviction angel investors.

The round follows growing market adoption for WarpWare’s AI enabled engineering platform, which has now been deployed across more than 20 organizations. WarpWare will use the capital to expand the agentic engineering capabilities developed within the company and make them available to a broader commercial and government space market. The investment will also support the sales and marketing infrastructure needed to reach and onboard more customers.

Space programs often build flight software, guidance, navigation, and control (GN&C), simulation, and testing environments from scratch, leading to longer timelines, higher costs, and greater technical risk. WarpWare replaces that fragmented, ground-up approach with a connected, flight-proven engineering platform spanning software, GN&C, simulation and testing, helping teams iterate faster and reduce the integration burden across disciplines.

The platform is designed to help engineers coordinate and accelerate complex engineering workflow while keeping technical experts in control of mission critical decisions.

“Space teams should not have to spend years stitching together disconnected tools before they can prove a mission will work,” said Alex Reynolds, co-founder and CEO of WarpWare. “Our vision is for WarpWare to be an accelerant for the industry—helping teams move promising technologies from concept to space faster through better software. This round reflects both investor confidence in that vision and the demand we are seeing from the market. It gives us the resources to bring the agentic engineering capabilities we have built internally into the platform and place them in the hands of more mission teams.”

WarpWare is supporting a growing range of space companies and mission profiles, with additional customer and mission announcements planned in the coming months.

WarpWare is the space software platform built to accelerate mission development. Founded by former spacecraft developers, WarpWare connects mission design, vehicle optimization, flight software development, and software- and hardware-in-the-loop testing in one AI-enabled engineering environment. Teams use WarpWare to reduce integration friction, iterate faster and move payloads and vehicles from concept toward flight.