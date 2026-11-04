Brian Alexander, MD Joins the Board of Directors of Athens LifeTech Park

Brian Alexander, MD, MPH, Chief Executive Officer of Valo Health and CEO-Partner at Flagship Pioneering, joins the Board of Directors of Athens LifeTech Park (ALTP), the first integrated biotechnology park in Southeastern Europe. A world-renowned physician and leader in AI-driven drug development, Dr. Alexander brings to the Board deep experience and expertise in applying advanced data science and artificial intelligence to clinical development.

“I am delighted to welcome Brian to our Board of Directors,” commented Dr. Kleanthis G. Xanthopoulos, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ALTP. “Brian brings his extensive clinical and scientific experience to Athens LifeTech Park, together with the perspective of a physician who has cared for patients. He also brings a unique set of skills in applying AI to drug development to ensure that the Park remains on the frontier of biomedical innovation, with unique and differentiated capabilities. His decision to join our efforts constitutes a meaningful milestone in our efforts to contribute to developing important medicines. I look forward to working together with Brian and the rest of our wonderful Board of Directors.”

“As a doctor, I know how much it matters to patients and their families that scientific progress leads to new treatment possibilities. AI and data are changing how medicines are discovered and developed, and the real progress comes when they are combined with clinical insight and a unwavering focus on patients. What attracted me to Athens LifeTech Park is the opportunity to bring together creative scientists, ambitious startups, and experienced partners from around the world to help drive promising ideas toward clinical application. I am delighted to join the Board and look forward to working with the entire ALTP team to build meaningful collaborations and transformative medical innovations that make a difference in patients’ lives,” said Dr. Brian Alexander.

Dr. Alexander brings to ALTP a unique mix of deep clinical experience, ground-breaking academic research, and proven biotechnology leadership. Before joining Valo Health in 2024, he served as Senior Vice President of R&D at Roche/Genentech, where he worked on the use of data science and artificial intelligence in clinical development. Previously, he was the CEO of Foundation Medicine where he helped advance the use of molecular information to inform cancer care and therapeutic development. He also served as an Associate Professor at Harvard Medical School and as a radiation oncologist at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Brigham and Women’s Hospital. He co-founded the Global Coalition for Adaptive Research and was founding director of the Harvard/MIT Center for Regulatory Science.

His appointment comes as ALTP enters its next phase of development, with six biotechnology and health technology companies already established at the Park. His experience with clinical development using AI and digital technologies will help guide ALTP’s growth and strengthen its connections with the international life sciences community, supporting the research teams and businesses that are based there.

ALTP was created in response to a clear need and an untapped opportunity. Greece is widely known as a breeding ground for great scientific and medical talent, and has a strong pharmaceutical industry whose products are consumed far beyond its national borders. Fully realizing this potential requires closer connections among academia, industry, and the investment community, along with access to specialized infrastructure and dedicated funding for early-stage research. ALTP’s ambition is to become a modern “agora” for the life sciences: a meeting place where researchers, entrepreneurs, and investors work closely together to advance ideas for the benefit of patients worldwide.

“At Athens LifeTech Park, we want scientists with promising ideas to be able to develop them here in Greece, with access to the knowledge, infrastructure, and collaborations they need to translate them into medical innovations that impact patients’ lives. This ambition has motivated us from the outset, and each person who joins our team helps bring that vision closer to reality. This is precisely why we are delighted to welcome Brian, who understands what it takes to bring research closer to patients. Brian, we are honored and thrilled to have you on our team!” said Eleni Pentafragka, Chief Executive Officer of ALTP

Athens LifeTech Park (ALTP) is an independent, nonprofit biotechnology Park in Spata, Athens, established on the initiative of the ELPEN Group and governed by an independent Board of Directors. The 15,000-square-meter Park brings together a biotech incubator, preclinical and early clinical development services, and an education and conference center. It supports research teams and emerging companies in Greece and internationally with access to laboratory infrastructure, scientific expertise and a network of collaborators to advance drug discovery and development. www.athenslifetechpark.com