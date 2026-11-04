Ghana’s “Libraries Without Walls Mobile Literacy & Creativity Hub: Reimagining Education Through Creativity, Culture & Community” Receives Recognition from UNAOC-BMW Group’s Intercultural Innovation Hub

Foundation for Educational Equity and Development (FEED), a Ghanaian organization, has been selected as one of ten grassroots initiatives for the 2026 cycle of the Intercultural Innovation Hub (IIH).

Foundation for Educational Equity and Development (FEED), a Ghanaian organization, has been selected as one of ten grassroots initiatives for the 2026 cycle of the Intercultural Innovation Hub (IIH). A joint initiative of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) and the BMW Group, implemented with the support of Accenture, IIH supports grassroots initiatives that promote intercultural dialogue and understanding, contributing to peace, cultural diversity, and inclusive societies.

The finalists were announced at a ceremony at the House of BMW in Milan, marking IIH’s 15th anniversary. Since 2011, IIH has brought 100 grassroots organizations into the global spotlight, expanding their capacities, amplifying their impact, and helping them bridge divides, foster mutual understanding and create new opportunities in their communities.

The organization was selected for its project “Libraries Without Walls Mobile Literacy & Creativity Hub: Reimagining Education Through Creativity, Culture & Community”. The initiative brings books, storytelling and visual arts directly to children in underserved communities across Ghana, helping to close gaps in access to learning. By involving peers, parents and elders, and by using local languages and culturally relevant stories, reading becomes a shared experience that encourages dialogue, creativity and intercultural and intergenerational understanding while strengthening empathy and curiosity.

“Libraries Without Walls has shown us that meaningful intercultural exchange does not always require formal institutions or large platforms. Sometimes, it begins with a book, a story, a shared creative activity and a space where people of different ages and backgrounds feel heard. With the support of IIH, we are building on that simple idea to help communities create learning spaces that bring people together and remain useful long after a project ends,” emphasized Mr. Paul Mensah Amanor, Founder and Director of FEED.

Through the Intercultural Innovation Hub, the Foundation for Educational Equity and Development will receive a financial grant, as well as one year of capacity-building and mentorship support from UNAOC, the BMW Group, and Accenture. This comprehensive support will help strengthen the “Libraries Without Walls Mobile Literacy & Creativity Hub” and expand its contribution towards a more inclusive society. This model of collaboration between the United Nations and the private sector creates a more profound impact, as partners provide their respective expertise to ensure the sustainable growth of each supported project.

Learn more about the project: https://interculturalinnovation.org/libraries-without-walls-mobile-literacy-creativity-hub/