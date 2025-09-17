Hipoges strengthens its market leadership by achieving the sale of nearly 10,000 assets in the first half of the year

• This represents the sale of nearly 80 assets per day, demonstrating its asset management capacity and reinforcing its leadership in the sector

• The company manages over 160 portfolios and the debt of more than 190,000 mortgage loans

• It has a portfolio of over €48 billion under management, spread across the four countries where it operates: Spain, Portugal, Greece, and Italy

Hipoges, a leading servicer in Asset Management in Southern Europe, closed the first six months of the year with the sale of nearly 10,000 real estate assets in Spain, Portugal and Greece, further consolidating its position as a key player in the sector.

“These results confirm that we continue to deliver top-tier services — offering all kinds of solutions to our clients throughout the entire life cycle of a real estate asset, consistently bringing thousands of assets to the market,” said Margarida Maia, General Manager at Hipoges. “Beyond the figures, what truly matters is that Hipoges has established itself as a benchmark in the market, continuously expanding its capabilities through the group’s companies, while also exploring new business lines and markets”.

By asset type, most of the sales formalised by Hipoges up to June were concentrated in the residential segment, followed by land and commercial assets. This distribution reflects the strength of housing demand, urban development opportunities, and the growing interest in tertiary assets.

At group level, Hipoges managed an asset portfolio worth over €48 billion, distributed across the four countries where it operates: Spain, Portugal, Greece, and Italy. In addition, the company already manages more than 160 portfolios globally, as well as the debt associated with over 190,000 mortgage loans.

Transformation, diversification, and sustainable growth strategy

Beyond its commercial activity, the company has, during the first half of the year, deepened its strategy of transformation, diversification, consolidation, and sustained growth in Southern Europe, a strategy that has been part of its DNA since its founding nearly two decades ago.

Expanding its footprint beyond Spain and Portugal, Hipoges has doubled down on its commitment to Italy in 2025, with the integration of its affiliate Axis SPA — now operating as Hipoges SPA — and the launch of a strategic plan aimed at seizing market opportunities and opening new business lines, such as a dedicated Real Estate division. The goal is to achieve double-digit organic growth in the coming years. The integration also includes the in-house law firm Axis Law, now Hipoges Law, which will continue to support investment funds and financial institutions in complex transactions, offering integrated legal coverage and reducing operational risk.

At the same time, the company has also made progress in its consolidation strategy in the Greek market, where it has contributed to capital raising, strengthened relationships with key local players, and successfully executed several acquisitions of Non-Performing Exposure (NPE) portfolios. Additionally, Hipoges is actively exploring inorganic growth opportunities in the Greek market.

Meanwhile, the companies within the Hipoges Group have continued their growth trajectory. KPI Hotel Management signed an exclusive agreement with NextGen Sports to manage hospitality assets integrated into the sports complexes being developed by the company across Spain, Portugal, Greece, and Italy. Domus RS has launched its new 2025–2027 strategic plan, which aims to consolidate its presence in Spain and expand in Portugal, exceeding 18,000 assets under management with a portfolio value between €2.5 and €3 billion.

Finprop Capital has launched new funds and entered the Spanish market, while Finanwin has processed more than 10,000 financing applications, referring operations worth nearly €20 million in mortgage debt to its partner financial institutions — doubling its activity compared to the previous year.

These milestones reinforce the company’s strategic plan, which focuses on diversifying and expanding its service offerings as well as strengthening its footprint in the countries where it operates.