Brandywine Communications Strengthens Global Operations and Quality Leadership Following US/UK Integration

Following the recent unification of Brandywine Communications and its UK subsidiary, Time and Frequency Solutions LTD, into a single global brand—Brandywine Communications US and Brandywine Communications UK—the company today announced a strategic restructuring of its Operations and Quality divisions. These changes are designed to enhance efficiency, improve global product quality, and ensure consistent delivery of high-reliability time and frequency solutions across both sides of the Atlantic.

As part of this restructuring, Brandywine Communications is proud to highlight the leadership of its global Operations and Quality team:

Dan Bunn, VP Global Operations — Brings nearly 30 years of experience in mechanical design, production management, and quality oversight, including an HND in Mechanical and Production Engineering. Since 2020, Dan has held roles at Time and Frequency Solutions as Operations Manager and Managing Director overseeing Quality Assurance, Mechanical Design and Production Planning. Dan’s vision is to drive passion and enthusiasm, streamline processes, improve product quality and team development to support Brandywine’s worldwide mission.

Kevin Garrod, VP Quality — With 19 years at Brandywine, Kevin brings both a B.S. in Commerce from the University of South Africa and a Technology: Engineering Diploma from Cape Peninsula University of Technology, along with deep expertise in both manufacturing and quality management. Previously VP of Operations for Brandywine, Kevin now leads the Quality Departments across both the US and UK, ensuring adherence to AS9100 and ISO 9001:2015 standards to maintain Brandywine’s commitment to world-class quality.

Ed Silva, Director of US Manufacturing — With over 25 years of experience in government security, public safety, and production operations, Ed contributes extensive expertise in supply chain management, customer support, and large-scale deployments. His role emphasizes strategic vendor relationships, continuous improvement, and ensuring on-time delivery of high-quality products to Brandywine’s global customers. Ed also holds a B.S. in Business Operations from Devy University.

“Our commitment to our customers has always been built on delivering the highest-quality products and services,” said Kevin Garrod, VP Quality, Brandywine Communications. “By strengthening our Operations and Quality teams under a unified structure, we ensure that whether a system is manufactured in the US or the UK, customers can expect the same world-class performance and support.”

This restructuring reflects Brandywine Communications’ dedication to efficiency, innovation, and global collaboration. By aligning operations and quality leadership, the company is well-positioned to support mission-critical synchronization requirements across defense, aerospace, telecommunications, power utilities, and other critical industries worldwide.

Brandywine Communications designs and manufactures precision time and frequency solutions that support mission-critical synchronization across global markets. With facilities in the United States and the United Kingdom, Brandywine provides assured timing solutions to defense, aerospace, telecommunications, power utilities, and industrial customers.

www.brandywinecomm.com