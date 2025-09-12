Brandywine Communications and Time and Frequency Solutions Ltd. Unite Under One Brand

Brandywine Communications (www.brandywinecomm.com), a U.S.-based leader in precision time and frequency solutions, today announced the full integration of its UK subsidiary, Time and Frequency Solutions Ltd. (www.timefreq.com), into a unified global brand. Moving forward, the organizations will operate as Brandywine Communications US and Brandywine Communications UK, reinforcing a shared vision of “one team, one mission, one goal.”

Since 2015, Time and Frequency Solutions has been a wholly owned subsidiary of Brandywine Communications. This evolution represents the next stage in aligning both companies’ resources, expertise, and operations into a consolidated structure designed to better serve global markets.

“This is an exciting milestone for both organizations,” said Michael Hash, CEO of Brandywine Communications. “By merging into a single Brandywine Communications identity, we strengthen our ability to innovate, deliver, and support mission-critical timing and synchronization solutions worldwide.”

The integration ensures customers benefit from a streamlined global support network, shared engineering excellence, and enhanced access to Brandywine’s complete product portfolio—from advanced time distribution systems to cutting-edge modular timing solutions for defense, aerospace, telecommunications, power utilities, and other critical infrastructure.

“Our customers across the globe rely on precision timing as a foundation for their most demanding applications,” added Dan Bunn, VP Global Operations and Managing Director, Brandywine Communications UK. “By combining our strengths, we are reinforcing our commitment to deliver best-in-class performance, resilience, and support under one trusted brand.”

This merger highlights Brandywine Communications’ continued investment in global growth and its unwavering dedication to providing assured position, navigation, and timing (aPNT) solutions to customers worldwide.

Founded in Cost Mesa, California in 1995, Brandywine Communications is a leader in the design and manufacturing of high-reliability precision time and frequency systems. Brandywine’s solutions enable mission-critical synchronization for aerospace, defense, telecommunications, power utilities, satellite, and industrial markets worldwide.

