ENPULSION Secures €22.5 Million Investment to Accelerate Global Space Mobility Leadership and Expand US Market Presence

ENPULSION, a global leader in satellite propulsion technology, today announced it has secured €22.5 million in growth funding led by Nordwind Growth, one of Germany’s most selective growth investors. This significant investment marks a pivotal milestone in ENPULSION’s strategy to strengthen its global leadership in space mobility and expand its footprint in the US space industry.

As the rapid deployment of global satellite mega-constellations accelerates and the demand for sovereign, resilient space infrastructure intensifies, precise on-orbit mobility has emerged as a strategic technology for commercial, governmental, and defense applications. ENPULSION’s proven propulsion systems are uniquely positioned to meet these challenges, making the company increasingly relevant to the US market’s evolving needs.

Company Background: Proven Technology, Global Impact

Since its founding, ENPULSION has become a worldwide market leader in electric propulsion systems for micro- and nanosatellites. The company’s modular Field-Emission Electric Propulsion (FEEP) technology has delivered more than 320 propulsion systems currently operating in orbit, accumulating over 500 years of successful flight heritage. This track record demonstrates ENPULSION’s technological maturity, reliability, and operational excellence.

Strategic Growth: US Market Expansion and Partnership with Nordwind Growth

The new funding will fuel ENPULSION’s global growth strategy, including scaling production capacity, advancing next-generation space mobility systems, and deepening market penetration in the United States. Building on its established propulsion platform, ENPULSION will offer comprehensive mobility solutions for satellite maneuvering, positioning, and mission-specific requirements—directly addressing the increasing needs of US satellite operators and government agencies.

Executive Commentary

Dr. Alexander Reissner, CEO of ENPULSION: “The space sector is entering a new era where on-orbit mobility is a strategic infrastructure priority for economic growth, national security, and government sovereignty. ENPULSION is one of the few companies worldwide combining technological maturity, proven flight heritage, and profitability. This investment empowers us to accelerate our global expansion from a position of strength, with the US market as a key focus.”

Alon Shklarek, Founding Partner and Chairman of ENPULSION: “Many companies in the space sector burn through billions with little to no return. ENPULSION has impressively proven that deep-tech space solutions can be scaled profitably. With Nordwind Growth as our partner, we are well-positioned for our next phase of growth, especially in the US, where technological depth and entrepreneurial discipline are crucial.”

Dr. Tom Harder, Partner and Co-Founder of Nordwind Growth: “ENPULSION combines technological leadership with proven product-market fit and profitability, a rare combination in the space industry. We invest in companies with sustainable business models ready to scale globally. ENPULSION’s strategic focus and maturity make it an ideal partner for Nordwind Growth’s first investment in the space sector.”

Market Context: Space Mobility and US Industry Trends

With the US space market experiencing unprecedented growth in demand for independent, scalable satellite mobility solutions, ENPULSION is set to play a leading role as a trusted partner for government, commercial, and defense customers. The company’s commitment to innovation, efficiency, and reliability aligns with the strategic priorities of US space operators and policymakers.

