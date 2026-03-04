World Engineering Day 2026 launches in Jakarta, Indonesia

One of the most important dates in the engineering calendar, World Engineering Day (WED) 2026 will see delegates from around the globe gather in Jakarta, Indonesia at the Balai Kartini Convention and Exhibition Centre to celebrate the achievements of engineers the world over and to share the latest in industry ideas, inspiration and innovation.

An official International Day, as proclaimed by UNESCO, WED is operated by the World Federation of Engineering Organisations (WFEO), the global body that represents over 30 million engineers from more than 100 countries.

Taking place over three days, from 3–5 March, the event’s main presentations and panel discussions will be held on the latter two days of the conference, 4–5 March. This year’s theme is Smart Engineering for a Sustainable Future Through Innovation and Digitalization, with highlights including a keynote presentation by the “Godfather of AI” and Nobel Prize laureate Prof. Geoffrey Hinton on the subject “From Innovation to Large-Scale Implementation: Engineers Delivering Real-world Impact”.

All of the event’s speeches, panel discussions and related events will be streamed live at www.worldengineeringday.net from 4 March. The site will also host a wide selection of essential films, articles, events and news, produced by WED’s official media partner and broadcaster SJH Studios, part of the SJH Group, which will run throughout WED 2026’s 12-month campaign.

This year-long initiative includes a portfolio of stories profiling some of the most pioneering organisations and thinkers from across the engineering world, which can be viewed at www.worldengineeringday.net/engineering-in-action/.

Seng-Chuan Tan, President of the WFEO, says: “World Engineering Day brings together engineers, governments, academia, industries and individuals to exchange ideas, drive innovation and take meaningful action. Collaboration is essential – we must work together to transform innovative ideas into real-world impact. When we bring together different voices, perspectives and expertise, we create stronger, more sustainable solutions.”

Stephen van der Merwe, a Group Director at the SJH Group, says: “World Engineering Day is a powerful reminder that engineers are not just solving today’s challenges – they are designing the future. As the official media partner for this initiative, SJH Studios is proud to amplify stories of ingenuity, innovation and sustainability for a global audience that encompasses not only engineering professionals but also business leaders, policymakers, academics, students and the wider public.”

The World Engineering Day 2026 launch, campaign and related content will go live from 4 March 2026 at www.worldengineeringday.net