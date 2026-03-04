Brainworks’ Xpance Announces Strategic Partnership with Neurons Predictive AI Platform

Brainworks’ Xpance today announced a strategic technology partnership with Neurons, a neuroscience-based AI platform that predicts how visual content will capture attention, engage viewers, and drive memorability.

Through this partnership, Neurons’ predictive AI is integrated directly into the Xpance Proofing tool, enabling teams to evaluate and optimize creative performance in seconds — before assets go live. By embedding predictive insights directly into the approval workflow, Xpance helps customers reduce costly revisions, accelerate approvals, and increase the likelihood of campaign effectiveness.

Key benefits of the integration include:

Reduce revisions and move through approvals faster by identifying potential performance issues early in the creative process

by identifying potential performance issues early in the creative process Visualize predicted attention patterns with AI-powered heatmaps showing where viewers are most likely to focus

with AI-powered heatmaps showing where viewers are most likely to focus Assess overall creative effectiveness using the Neurons Impact Score as a predictive performance indicator

using the Neurons Impact Score as a predictive performance indicator Estimate engagement and memorability to understand how likely an ad is to emotionally resonate and be remembered

to understand how likely an ad is to emotionally resonate and be remembered Improve brand visibility and message clarity with predictive visibility insights highlighting how prominently logos, products, and key messages are likely to appear within the creative

with predictive visibility insights highlighting how prominently logos, products, and key messages are likely to appear within the creative Benchmark against industry norms to contextualize expected performance

to contextualize expected performance Strengthening creatives before launch with science-based optimization guidance grounded in neuroscience research

All insights are delivered instantly, without panels, surveys, or live testing.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Neurons, bringing together Xpance’s innovative proofing tools and neuroscience-trained AI to transform how creatives are developed. Together, we’re redefining the process – helping our customers predict performance, optimize early, and deliver better results faster.” said Tim May, CEO at Brainworks. “This marks an important step forward for our customers and our industry. Instead of relying on intuition alone, our customers can make smarter advertising decisions based on leading edge AI technology.”

“As AI increased creative volume, judgment became the new currency of great marketing. Through this partnership with Xpance, we’re bringing scientific validation directly into everyday creative workflows. This means teams can make better, evidence-based decisions about what actually works once ads get to the market.” Dr. Thomas Z. Ramsøy, Founder & CEO, Neurons

“Better outcomes start with data-backed creative decisions. This partnership lets teams pre-test and optimize creative assets in seconds inside Xpance, reducing rework and helping them move through approvals with fewer cycles while improving measurable impact.” Mike Storm, Chief Revenue Officer & Co-Founder, Neurons

