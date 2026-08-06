The Grange Institution announced as an official partner for World Engineering Day 2026

The Grange Institution has been announced as an official partner for World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development (WED) 2026, the annual initiative highlighting the essential role that engineers and engineering play around the world.

Driving innovation in international primary school education, The Grange Institution in Singapore combines the academic rigour of the Cambridge International Education curriculum with its own unique, forward-thinking Cre8tors-in-Action competencies framework, whose eight core competencies, in subjects such as construction and design and tackling environmental issues, prepare children for the future.

“Being an official partner of World Engineering Day 2026 reflects The Grange Institution’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and life-ready education. We believe that even children can develop the mindset to question, design, innovate and create solutions that positively impact their communities and the world around them. Through meaningful learning experiences, we nurture the next generation of changemakers who will help advance a smarter and more sustainable future in a digitalised world,” says Mr Ronald Stones OBE, Director of Schools, The Grange Institution.

World Engineering Day celebrations launched in Jakarta, Indonesia, on 4 March 2026, marking the start of a year-long campaign of events, films, features and news. The focus of this year’s theme is “Smart engineering for a sustainable future through innovation and digitalisation”.

An official International Day, as proclaimed by UNESCO, WED is operated by the World Federation of Engineering Organisations (WFEO), the global body that spans members from more than 100 countries and represents over 30 million engineers worldwide.

WED 2026 provides governments, UN-associated organisations, policymakers, educators and leaders in the public and private sectors with the opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of engineering. All campaign content is produced by SJH Studios, the official media partner and broadcaster for WED, and hosted on the official WED website at www.worldengineeringday.net.

Seng-Chuan Tan, President of the WFEO, says: “World Engineering Day brings together engineers, governments, academia, industries and individuals to exchange ideas, drive innovation and take meaningful action. Collaboration is essential – we must work together to transform innovative ideas into real-world impact. When we bring together different voices, perspectives and expertise, we create stronger, more sustainable solutions.”

Eleanor Hall, SJH Operations Director for WED, says: “As the official media partner for World Engineering Day, the team at SJH Studios are really excited to help present this year’s celebration of engineering and delighted to have The Grange Institution on board as a global authority in international primary school education.”

To view The Grange Institution’s WED content, go to https://worldengineeringday.net/partner/the-grange-institution/

The WED 2026 launch, campaign and related content went live on 4 March 2026 at www.worldengineeringday.net