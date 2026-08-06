D&A LLC Named World Services Group’s Exclusive Legal Member for the Republic of Korea

World Services Group (WSG) is pleased to announce that D&A LLC, a leading full-service law firm in Korea, has joined the WSG network as an exclusive legal member. The addition of this prominent firm further reflects the purposeful global expansion of WSG’s membership across key international markets.

After the merger of two established Korean firms in 2009, Daeryook and AJU, D&A has grown into one of Korea’s leading law firms, with more than 560 attorneys and professionals, including Korean and foreign-qualified attorneys, accountants, patent attorneys, and other specialized advisors, advising Korean and international clients across a wide range of industries. Headquartered in Seoul, the firm is recognized for its strength in corporate restructuring and insolvency, finance, corporate and M&A, litigation, regulatory compliance, and cross-border transactions.

D&A has built a strong reputation for its deep understanding of Korea’s regulatory and legislative landscape, advising multinational corporations, financial institutions, public entities, and emerging companies on complex and high-stakes matters. The firm is consistently recognized by leading legal directories, including Chambers and Partners and asialaw, for its technical excellence and client-focused approach.

In addition to its core legal practices, D&A is known for its forward-looking initiatives in regulatory risk management, ESG advisory services, and legal innovation, as well as its expanding international presence, including advisory capabilities focused on U.S. policy, cross-border matters, inbound and outbound investments, financing transactions, and strategic business initiatives.

“We are pleased to welcome D&A to the WSG network,” said Rafael Calvo Salinero, Chairman of World Services Group. “Korea is a critically important jurisdiction for our global clients, and D&A’s collaborative approach, impressive breadth of practice, and commitment to client service make the firm an ideal fit for our membership. We are confident D&A will be a valuable resource to our members and clients worldwide.”

“We are delighted to become the exclusive Korean legal member of WSG,” said Kyu Chul Lee, Managing Partner of D&A. “Joining WSG marks an exciting new chapter for our firm as we continue to strengthen our international platform. We look forward to collaborating with the world’s leading independent law firms and professional service providers to help clients navigate increasingly complex cross-border opportunities and challenges.”

Sunghoon (Sonny) Im, Chair of the International Practice Group at D&A, added, “As we continue to advise Korean companies on outbound investments, cross-border disputes, and M&A transactions, access to WSG’s network of leading independent law firms and professional service providers across more than 150 jurisdictions gives us tremendous confidence in our ability to deliver seamless, high-quality cross-border legal services to our clients.”

To learn more about D&A LLC, click here.

World Services Group (WSG) is the leading global network of independent professional services firms, providing an exclusive platform that connects members with elite legal, investment banking, and accounting professionals worldwide. The network comprises over 120 member firms operating in more than 150 jurisdictions, representing 23,000 professionals globally — delivering world-class expertise and collaborative client service through trusted, long-standing relationships.

www.worldservicesgroup.com