Prezien joins Portaltech Reply to help customers shape the future of SAP transformation

Prezien Solutions Ltd today announced that it has joined Portaltech Reply, a Reply Group company specialising in digital commerce, customer experience (CX) and SAP enterprise transformation.

Following its acquisition by Portaltech Reply, Prezien enters an exciting new chapter, building on the specialist SAP Customer Experience expertise and customer relationships it has developed since its founding.

In 2025, Prezien was recognised as SAP UKI Customer Experience Partner of the Year, reflecting its expertise and track record of successful customer delivery.

Building on its Customer Experience heritage, Prezien has expanded into front-to-back-office business transformation, combining SAP Cloud ERP with the SAP CX portfolio, including Sales, Service, Marketing, Enterprise Service Management and SAP Business Technology Platform.

Together, Prezien and Portaltech Reply bring together deep expertise across SAP Customer Experience, Cloud ERP, Business Technology Platform, AI and enterprise transformation, creating a stronger end-to-end SAP practice focused on delivering measurable business outcomes.

Customers will benefit from broader capabilities, greater delivery capacity and the scale of the combined business, with a single partner able to support their transformation journey from customer engagement through to the enterprise core.

As part of the acquisition, Founder and CEO Tanmaya Varma joins Portaltech Reply as a Partner, while the Prezien consulting and delivery team also becomes part of the Portaltech Reply business, providing continuity for customers and strengthening the combined organisation with greater depth, breadth and global reach.

Jason Hill, CEO of Portaltech Reply, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Prezien to Portaltech Reply. From our very first conversations, it was clear that Tanmaya and the team had built something genuinely special. Prezien has earned an outstanding reputation through deep SAP expertise, exceptional customer relationships and a culture that aligns perfectly with ours. Together, we’re creating an even stronger business that will help customers unlock greater value from SAP and accelerate their transformation journeys.”

Tanmaya Varma, Founder of Prezien and incoming Partner at Portaltech Reply, said:

“Building Prezien has been an incredible journey, made possible by the trust of our customers, partners and the dedication of an amazing team. Joining Portaltech Reply is the natural next step for our business. We share the same values, the same commitment to customers and the same ambition to help organisations get more from SAP. The convergence of Customer Experience, Cloud ERP and AI is redefining how organisations operate, and we believe it represents one of the biggest opportunities SAP customers have ever had to transform their businesses. Together with Portaltech Reply, we are uniquely positioned to help customers realise that opportunity, combining deep expertise with the scale and innovation needed to deliver end-to-end business transformation.”

Prezien would like to thank every customer and partner who has supported us since 2018. Your trust and collaboration have been instrumental in our journey and in making this next chapter possible.

Prezien Solutions is a UK-based specialist SAP consultancy focused on SAP Customer Experience and SAP Business Technology Platform solutions. As part of Portaltech Reply and the Reply Group, Prezien continues its mission of helping organisations transform customer engagement and enterprise operations through expert SAP consulting and delivery.

Portaltech Reply, part of the Reply Group, specialises in digital commerce, customer experience and SAP enterprise transformation, helping organisations deliver connected, intelligent and measurable business outcomes through technology.