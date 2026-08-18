iPlace Global Announces AI-First Transformation and Rebrand to PinLocal Following 10M+ Customer Quotes

UK’s No.1 Supplier of Conveyancing and Removals Leads Builds on 15+ Years of Industry Expertise with Professional Services Platform Centred Around Best in Practice AI

PinLocal, formerly iPlace Global, the UK lead-generation and comparison platform responsible for more than 10 million customer quotes, today announced its relaunch as PinLocal alongside a significant AI-first transformation of the business. Already the UK’s No.1 supplier of conveyancing and removals leads, the company is building on more than 15 years of industry expertise with investment in artificial intelligence, live data and technology infrastructure designed to transform how consumers are connected with professional services firms across the UK.

The announcement follows the acquisition of iPlace Global by AcqSoft in late 2025 and marks the next phase of development for a business operating across the UK property and home-moving market, connecting high-intent consumers with law firms, conveyancers, RICS surveyors and removals businesses. The transformation will see AI embedded more deeply across PinLocal’s B2B2C platform, combining artificial intelligence with live property data, Land Registry information and proprietary data sources to enrich customer enquiries, improve matching between consumers and providers and give professional firms better-quality information before first contact.

Rather than requiring professional firms to carry the cost and complexity of advertising, agency retainers or large business-development operations, PinLocal attracts consumers through its established comparison platforms and delivers verified, consented instructions and leads directly to participating firms. Almost half of opportunities generated through the ecosystem already arrive instructed and paid, moving the model beyond traditional lead generation towards a more complete customer-acquisition infrastructure for professional services.

PinLocal connects consumers through six established brands specialised across the UK legal, property and home-moving landscape:

Altium Legal – A software platform that seamlessly connects mortgage brokers and estate agents with trusted legal professionals, helping their clients manage the entire journey from quote through to completion

Conveyancing Index – Fixed-fee conveyancing quotes compared across a vetted panel of legal professionals

Surveyors Compared – Connecting consumers with RICS-regulated chartered surveyors to help them make an informed decision based on inspecting their purchase

Removals Index – Domestic, commercial and international removals quotes

Moving Compared – The whole home move in one journey, with conveyancing and surveying compared and instructed in one place and removals covered too

Compare Conveyancing Quotes – Fixed-fee quotes for customers who want to compare the market in one place

With its relaunch as PinLocal, these brands will be supported by an increasingly integrated AI and data infrastructure designed to improve both sides of the marketplace. Consumers will benefit from a faster and more informed route from comparison to instruction, while professional firms will receive increasingly enriched opportunities based on the individual customer, property, service requirement and location.

For conveyancing, PinLocal can combine information supplied by the customer with Land Registry data and other proprietary sources, while demand can be configured according to factors including geography, property type and case type. Potential clients can move from comparison to a vetted lead or instruction within one digital journey, with relevant information pre-filled from live data.

The model has also been developed for sectors where regulation, consumer consent and referral transparency are critical. Every enquiry is collected in line with UK GDPR and PECR, with consent captured and evidenced at source and data stored and processed in the UK. PinLocal does not buy in or resell customer enquiries, while its platforms and referrals are operated in line with SRA and CLC rules around publicity and referral arrangements, including introducer disclosure on every referral and an exportable audit trail per matter.

Across its platforms, PinLocal currently holds a combined Trustpilot rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 9,208 reviews.

Tom Durbin St George, Chief Revenue Officer at PinLocal, said:

“PinLocal represents the next phase of a business with more than 15 years of expertise, millions of customer journeys behind it and a model solving a very real commercial challenge for professional firms. The investment we are making will build a much more ambitious technology platform around that experience.

“The value of AI for professional services, and property especially, cannot be ignored. These are essential, often complex services where better technology can make a material difference to speed, efficiency, quality and the customer experience. We can use AI and data to better understand what a customer needs, enrich an enquiry before it reaches a firm and ultimately connect that customer with the professional best placed to deliver the service.

“Professional services firms should not have to become digital advertising businesses in order to grow. Our role is to generate the demand and use technology and data to improve the quality of that opportunity before connecting it with the right professional. The move from iPlace Global to PinLocal is therefore much more than a rebrand. It signals our investment in the technology, data and infrastructure behind the company and our ambition to build a broader growth platform for professional services.”

The initial focus of PinLocal will remain the UK property and home-moving market, where the business already connects consumers with conveyancers, law firms, RICS surveyors and removals companies. Its underlying AI, data and lead-generation infrastructure is being developed to create a platform capable of supporting a broader range of professional services over time.

PinLocal, formerly iPlace Global, is the UK’s leading lead-generation and comparison platform for professional services. Combining AI-powered technology, live data and more than 15 years of industry expertise, PinLocal connects consumers looking for services including conveyancing, surveying and removals with trusted, regulated professionals ready to do the work.

Having generated more than 10 million comparison quotes, PinLocal helps consumers make better-informed decisions while giving professional services firms a scalable, highly targeted source of new clients without requiring them to take on the cost or complexity of advertising.

PinLocal is the UK’s No.1 supplier of conveyancing and removals leads and operates a portfolio of brands including Altium Legal, Conveyancing Index, Surveyors Compared, Removals Index, Moving Compared, Compare Conveyancing Quotes, Building Survey Quotes, Conveyancing Prices and Removals Quoter.

PinLocal is headquartered at 15 Fitzroy Street, London W1T 4DG.

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