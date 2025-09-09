type here...
News
2 min.Read

Inauguration of Our Sakagura – SAKÉ DE BORDEAUX – Sake Brewery near Bordeaux

R Powell
By R Powell

We, SAKÉ DE BORDEAUX, are delighted to announce the inauguration of our brewery – Sakagura in Japanese – and the launch of our first collection of Saké on November 14, 2025.

Our brewery combines French terroir with Japanese craftsmanship.

We use Camargue rice, locally sourced white wine yeast, and the groundwater near Arcachon, known for its natural springs. This marriage of place and tradition allows us to produce saké with both finesse and authenticity.

Saké, Japan’s traditional “rice wine,” is still often mistaken for a distilled spirit, though its brewing method is closer to that of wine or beer. Through koji, rice starch becomes sugar, yielding a refined 13–15% alcohol. In 2024, UNESCO inscribed Japanese saké-making with koji on its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Just as we find wines from the New World alongside French wines, we envisage a future where our saké shares the shelf—and the spotlight—with some of Japan’s iconic bottles. By sharing its beauty and depth, we hope to inspire a new global appreciation for this timeless craft.

Exclusive Launch Event — Welcoming Media & Trade Guests

—「Rejoice in the chance woven by time」—

Date: Friday, November 14, 2025 (Afternoon)
Venue: Our Brewery, Mios, Gironde, France
Program Highlights: Enjoy an assemblage talk by our consultants and master-brewer Oda, a live calligraphy demonstration by Maaya Wakasugi—the creator of our logo and label—plus music, DJ sets, and free-flow of saké. Join us for a celebration where saké tradition and the arts resonate in harmony.
Attendance: We warmly invite members of the media and beverage industry professionals. As space is limited, please contact us at the address below to secure your place.

Message from the Founder & Master-brewer, Tomoo Thomas Oda

After three years of dedication and countless trials, we are delighted to finally share our saké with you. This milestone is only possible through the encounter between Japanese tradition and the land of Bordeaux, and above all, thanks to the warm support and collaboration of so many people. I extend my heartfelt gratitude.

To me, this saké is the crystallisation of those encounters, a mirror reflecting once-in-a-lifetime moments. I sincerely hope that each glass will spark new conversations and stories, and convey the beauty of saké to people around the world. From here in France, as a small yet committed member of the saké world, we will continue to do our utmost to expand its possibilities. We would be grateful for your continued support on this journey.

2025.09.09-Sake-de-Bordeaux-Press-ReleaseENFinalDownload

Hot this week

Business

From Royal Navy to River Luxury: Pipadouro Excellence Elevates Wine Tourism on Portugal’s Douro

0
Pipadouro, pioneer of luxury river wine tourism in Portugal...
Americas

UK’s ‘Criminal’ Role in Israel’s Gaza Genocide On Full Display at People’s Tribunal

0
A people’s tribunal in London heard explosive testimony this...
Business

EUROPE’S PUBLISHERS WELCOME EUROPEAN COMMISSION ACTION AGAINST APPLE APP STORE FOR BREACH OF DIGITAL MARKETS ACT

0
The European Publishers Council (EPC) welcomes the European Commission’s...
Americas

Gaza Tribunal Hears Harrowing Gaza Testimonies, Urges UK Accountability

0
At a two-day “Gaza Tribunal” held in Westminster’s historic...
Americas

Gaza: ‘Darkest episode’ of international relations this century, says Spanish PM

0
Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sánchez has delivered one of...

Topics

Business

From Royal Navy to River Luxury: Pipadouro Excellence Elevates Wine Tourism on Portugal’s Douro

0
Pipadouro, pioneer of luxury river wine tourism in Portugal...
Americas

UK’s ‘Criminal’ Role in Israel’s Gaza Genocide On Full Display at People’s Tribunal

0
A people’s tribunal in London heard explosive testimony this...
Business

EUROPE’S PUBLISHERS WELCOME EUROPEAN COMMISSION ACTION AGAINST APPLE APP STORE FOR BREACH OF DIGITAL MARKETS ACT

0
The European Publishers Council (EPC) welcomes the European Commission’s...
Americas

Gaza Tribunal Hears Harrowing Gaza Testimonies, Urges UK Accountability

0
At a two-day “Gaza Tribunal” held in Westminster’s historic...
Americas

Gaza: ‘Darkest episode’ of international relations this century, says Spanish PM

0
Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sánchez has delivered one of...
Americas

Israel’s War in Gaza: A Battle It Cannot Win

0
Two years into Israel’s war in Gaza, a growing...
Americas

VECTOR ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF SERIES A FINANCING ROUND: $61 MILLION RAISED IN 14-MONTH PUSH

0
Vector, a modern-warfare capability provider, today announced it closed...
Business

DST-CHEMICALS Group appoints new Managing Director for Eco-Point

0
Tim Toonen brings strong leadership experience and a proven...

Related Articles

Popular Categories

NewsEuropeBusinessTechnologyAmericasMid-EastLifestyle
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
From Royal Navy to River Luxury: Pipadouro Excellence Elevates Wine Tourism on Portugal’s Douro

© 2025 - greatreporter.com - All rights reserved.