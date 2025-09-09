Inauguration of Our Sakagura – SAKÉ DE BORDEAUX – Sake Brewery near Bordeaux

We, SAKÉ DE BORDEAUX, are delighted to announce the inauguration of our brewery – Sakagura in Japanese – and the launch of our first collection of Saké on November 14, 2025.

Our brewery combines French terroir with Japanese craftsmanship.

We use Camargue rice, locally sourced white wine yeast, and the groundwater near Arcachon, known for its natural springs. This marriage of place and tradition allows us to produce saké with both finesse and authenticity.

Saké, Japan’s traditional “rice wine,” is still often mistaken for a distilled spirit, though its brewing method is closer to that of wine or beer. Through koji, rice starch becomes sugar, yielding a refined 13–15% alcohol. In 2024, UNESCO inscribed Japanese saké-making with koji on its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Just as we find wines from the New World alongside French wines, we envisage a future where our saké shares the shelf—and the spotlight—with some of Japan’s iconic bottles. By sharing its beauty and depth, we hope to inspire a new global appreciation for this timeless craft.

Exclusive Launch Event — Welcoming Media & Trade Guests

—「Rejoice in the chance woven by time」—

Date: Friday, November 14, 2025 (Afternoon)

Venue: Our Brewery, Mios, Gironde, France

Program Highlights: Enjoy an assemblage talk by our consultants and master-brewer Oda, a live calligraphy demonstration by Maaya Wakasugi—the creator of our logo and label—plus music, DJ sets, and free-flow of saké. Join us for a celebration where saké tradition and the arts resonate in harmony.

Attendance: We warmly invite members of the media and beverage industry professionals. As space is limited, please contact us at the address below to secure your place.

Message from the Founder & Master-brewer, Tomoo Thomas Oda

After three years of dedication and countless trials, we are delighted to finally share our saké with you. This milestone is only possible through the encounter between Japanese tradition and the land of Bordeaux, and above all, thanks to the warm support and collaboration of so many people. I extend my heartfelt gratitude.

To me, this saké is the crystallisation of those encounters, a mirror reflecting once-in-a-lifetime moments. I sincerely hope that each glass will spark new conversations and stories, and convey the beauty of saké to people around the world. From here in France, as a small yet committed member of the saké world, we will continue to do our utmost to expand its possibilities. We would be grateful for your continued support on this journey.

