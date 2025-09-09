From Royal Navy to River Luxury: Pipadouro Excellence Elevates Wine Tourism on Portugal’s Douro

Pipadouro, pioneer of luxury river wine tourism in Portugal since 2007, has launched Pipadouro Excellence, an exclusive portfolio of premium services on the Douro River, tailored for the world’s most discerning travellers.

At the heart of this collection is Friendship I, a 66-foot Gentleman’s Wooden Yacht originally commissioned by the British Royal Navy in 1957. Built at the historic E.F. Elkins shipyard in Christchurch, England, the vessel once transported Admirals to offshore warships. Today, reimagined by Pipadouro as a “boutique hotel on water,” it offers timeless refinement, heritage and white-glove hospitality on the Douro River.

A Royal Navy Legacy Reborn

Still operating with its original General Motors engines — first engineered for WWII armoured vehicles — Friendship I blends authenticity and resilience with elegance. Onboard features include:

Two elegantly appointed suites

Two bathrooms

A welcoming living room

A fully equipped kitchen

Capacity limited to 16 passengers for privacy and comfort

Tailor-Made Excellence

Pipadouro Excellence offers fully customisable journeys with options such as:

Private butler service and gourmet dining with an à la carte chef

Family-friendly programmes, babysitting, and personalised concierge

Massages, live music (saxophone, violin, private DJ), and curated entertainment

Private driver transfers (classic or modern cars)

Exclusive helicopter access and professional photo/video services

Certified guides and wine educators for immersive Douro experiences

Signature programmes include A Day in the Douro, Vintage Lunch, Charming Dinner, Wine with a View, and How Vintage Can You Go, sailing between Porto and Barca d’Alva.

Recognition & Awards

Best Innovative Wine Tourism Experience – People’s Choice Award 2025 (Great Wine Capitals Global Network)

Best Tourism Company – National Wine Tourism Award 2025 (APENO – Enoturismo de Portugal)

These honours underline Pipadouro’s pioneering spirit and commitment to creating memory-lasting experiences rooted in authenticity.

Defining the Essence of Luxury

“At Pipadouro, luxury is defined by authenticity, slow travel, and deep connection with the Douro region,” said Ana Clara Silva, Operations Director. “Excellence is not only about quality, but also the ability to deliver personalised responses. Every detail is designed to elevate the Douro into a new dimension of exclusivity and sophistication.”

Founded in 2007, Pipadouro introduced the concept of Luxury River Wine Travel on the Douro River. Its shareholder structure includes:

Gonçalo Correia dos Santos (Founding Partner)

Quinta do Crasto

Real Companhia Velha

GLD Investment Group

Douro Valley, Portugal

www.pipadouro.pt