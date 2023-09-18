SCHMUCKMUSEUM PFORZHEIM RECEIVES RENOWNED GLOBAL AWARD FROM “THE LUXURY REPORT”

Schmuckmuseum Pforzheim convinced the jury and prevailed in online voting.

Schmuckmuseum Pforzheim has received the award ” Best Jewellery Museum, Germany” for the first time as part of the “Global Luxury Report Awards”.



Devoted to the history of jewellery, Pforzheim’s Jewellery Museum is the world’s only museum in public ownership that is dedicated exclusively to jewellery. Its collections comprise thousands of historical, as well as contemporary pieces: originals from five millennia, starting from prehistoric times to the present day. The museum’s highlights include exquisite specimens from Greek and Etruscan antiquity and from the Renaissance and the Baroque periods, as well as outstanding examples of Art Nouveau jewellery, plus its unique collection of contemporary art jewellery created since 1960.

Special exhibitions spotlight individual facets of jewellery, thus giving visitors an opportunity to repeatedly rediscover the museum.

Furthermore, the building it is housed in, the Reuchlinhaus, is a gem in its own right. Designed in the International Style it is an homage to Ludwig Mies van der Rohe.

Cornelie Holzach, Director of the Pforzheim Jewellery Museum, is very pleased about this award: “It is a confirmation of the quality and breadth of our collection as well as how the core team collaborate to bring the history of jewellery to life for visitors from around the world.”





Scott Balinski, Managing Editor of The Luxury Report Magazine applauded the achievement “with the votes and exceptional reviews about the experience from both domestic and international visitors, it is clearly well deserved.”



The Luxury Report is a quarterly lifestyle publication published by Chase Publishing in London. It is available in print and digital formats and is distributed worldwide. The annual awards programme recognises achievement and quality across a wide range of sectors. All companies are nominated via an online voting system. Strict guidelines prevent mass voting from a specific location or IP address. The jury has extensive experience in a range of sectors and is supported by a dedicated research team.

The Luxury Report awards programme is tailored to provide a comprehensive analysis of the very best travel, leisure and luxury products and services from around the world.

The Luxury Report recognises organisations and individuals that stand out from the crowd and are revolutionising sectors and setting the standards in delivering high-quality service.