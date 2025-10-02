Bottles: A beloved Italian restaurant now powered by BeBeMe wines

Bottles, the celebrated Italian restaurant and wine bar in the heart of Old Spitalfields Market, announces its next chapter as part of the BeBeMe family. Bottles retains its cherished identity, welcoming atmosphere, and regional Italian cuisine, now enhanced by BeBeMe’s portfolio of wines from sustainable, organically practising family wineries.

This is not a relaunch, but an enhancement: Bottles remains a local favourite for Italian food lovers—now with an enriched wine list curated by BeBeMe Wine Merchants, featuring small producers and exclusive selections from Italy and beyond.

Led by Italian Chef Claudio Geraci and General Manager Stefano Tatti, Bottles delivers true Italian flair, flavour and warmth. From the kitchen to the aperitivo board, every moment reflects the team’s commitment to authenticity and hospitality—the Italian way. Signature dishes include Beef Lasagna Bolognese, Rib-eye Steak with Gorgonzola Butter and Porcini Mushrooms, Rigatoni Carbonara, and generous cured-meats and cheese sharing boards—perfect for pairing with a glass of wine.

Julio Bruno, Founder & CEO of BeBeMe, said: “Bottles has long been known for its authentic Italian spirit. By adding BeBeMe’s expertly sourced wines, we’re enhancing what is already a great dining experience. We’re not changing Bottles—we’re elevating it.” Bruno, who also serves as Executive Chairman of Lío Group and is the former CEO of Time Out Group, added: “We want Bottles to be the benchmark for genuine Italian food and wine culture in London—accessible, elegant and joyful.”

What’s new, what’s better

Don Julio’s Cellar: rare and exceptional wines from around the world, hand-picked by Julio Bruno for occasions when only the best will do.

A refreshed wine list with BeBeMe’s exclusive selections from sustainable, organically practising family wineries across Italy and beyond.

Updated interiors and subtle refurbishments to enhance guest comfort.

Complimentary Italian aperitivo bites (tapas-style) served with every drink.

Monthly wine-club tastings and food & wine pairing dinners.

From Puglia to Piemonte, Bottles’ kitchen continues to offer rich, soulful Italian dishes made from seasonal ingredients. With BeBeMe’s carefully selected wines, every dish now has the perfect pour to match—curated to elevate the dining experience without pretence.

Visit

Bottles – Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar

Old Spitalfields Market, 67 Brushfield St, London E1 6AA

BeBeMe is a London-based wine merchant and bar concept dedicated to curating exceptional wines from sustainable, organically practising family wineries. With venues across the capital—including Mercato Mayfair and Elephant & Castle—BeBeMe is known for its warm, inclusive atmosphere, passion for wine education, and commitment to accessible, joyful hospitality. www.bebeme.co.uk

Located in Old Spitalfields Market, Bottles blends the energy of East London with the soul of regional Italy. Known for fresh pasta, robust seasonal menus, and vibrant aperitivo culture, Bottles offers an authentic, elevated Italian dining experience in one of the city’s most iconic markets. www.bottleswine.bar

Instagram

@bottles_london · @bebeme_london

Reservations: via www.bottleswine.bar or Sevenrooms