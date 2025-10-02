SAP consultancy Resulting IT expands Warrington HQ as part of growth plans

Independent SAP consultancy Resulting IT has opened the doors to a new, larger headquarters on Warrington’s Centre Park, marking a significant milestone in its growth journey and reinforcing its commitment to the region’s tech and business ecosystem.

The office was officially opened on the 25th of September in a ribbon-cutting ceremony with record-breaking Rugby League international Stefan Ratchford and Warrington Wolves’ former Head Coach Tony Smith.

Founded in 2004 by CEO Stuart Browne, Resulting has grown into one of the UK’s most respected consultancies specialising in German software product SAP. The move follows a period of exceptional momentum for the firm, including private equity backing from YFM Equity Partners in 2023 and the launch of its US arm, Resulting LLC, in Austin, Texas.

“Warrington is where Resulting began, and it remains at the heart of our story” said Browne.

“This new HQ reflects not only our growth, but our continued investment in the North West community that helped us build a business with global reach.”

Creating Space for Innovation and Collaboration

The new facility offers expanded capacity for Resulting’s growing team and includes modern meeting and event spaces which Resulting will make available to local partners.

Resulting is a long-time supporter of community initiatives as a sponsor of Warrington Wolves in the Betfred Super League and as a patron of the Warrington Wolves Charitable Foundation. The new office provides an improved platform to further deepen those roots and work on broader community and local education initiatives.

Solving a Looming IT Challenge for Big Business

Across the world, thousands of large companies rely on SAP—the enterprise software that powers their operations, finance, and supply chains. But with a major end of support deadline for SAP ECC fast approaching in 2027, many large enterprises still don’t have a clear plan to move to SAP’s new S/4HANA product suite.

Resulting helps large organisations navigate this high-stakes transition by focusing on Phase Zero – the strategic thinking, planning, and decision-making that needs to happen before large-scale transformation begins. Resulting also acts as a client-side delivery partner, working within customer teams on complex SAP implementation and migration projects.

With this new headquarters, Resulting IT is poised to bring even more value to the Warrington business community, create new opportunities for local collaboration, and support SAP customers around the world as they navigate critical change.

www.resulting-it.com

Award-winning, independent SAP consultancy founded in 2004 by CEO Stuart Browne, a former Big 4 leader

B Corp Certified

Resulting is the UK’s best-loved SAP consultancy with a 93% Net Promoter Score (NPS) in an independent Voice of the Customer survey.

Resulting is private equity backed by YFM Equity Partners.

Appeared in the Northern Tech Awards Top 100 from 2017–2025.

Finalist in the UK National Technology Awards and MCA Consultant of the Year.