Luzern eCommerce Announces Three Executive Hires To Fuel Growth Plans Across Europe And North America

Luzern eCommerce, the leading eCommerce accelerator for ambitious brands, has announced three key hires to provide executive leadership and drive the company’s continued exponential growth. Gary Nolan joins as Chief Growth Officer, Fiona Kinahan as Chief Financial Officer, and Lorraine Copeland as Director of People & Culture.

Gary Nolan, Chief Growth Officer: With over 15 years of experience in fast-moving technology companies, including more than 10 in sales leadership, Gary has responsibility for the overall expansion of the company. He will oversee the international go-to-market strategy and drive our aggressive growth plans across Europe and North America.

Gary has built a number of organisations from greenfield sites to teams in excess of 200 with revenue responsibilities from start-up to in excess of $200m (ARR). Most recently, Gary has led the commercial functions for VC & PE backed SaaS firms and led Sysnet’s sale to FTV and Truewind for in excess of $150m. He brings to Luzern eCommerce extensive knowledge of building high-performing teams and scaling up for rapid company growth.

Gary commented “Luzern eCommerce is an accelerator to some of the world’s leading Brands. I’m excited to join the team and grow the business as we introduce even more ambitious brands to our eCommerce solutions with great benefits to the brand and in turn, to their customers.”

Fiona Kinahan, Chief Financial Officer. Fiona is responsible for leading the global finance organisation and representing the company with multiple stakeholders, including investors and lenders. Fiona will play a key role as Luzern eCommerce transitions to the next phase of corporate development. Fiona’s vast experience, most recently as CFO and Board member for Carroll’s Cuisine, will undoubtedly add invaluable strength to the Company’s corporate governance initiatives.

Lorraine Copeland, Director of People & Culture. Lorraine takes the reigns from Carole Cassidy, who recently entered retirement. Lorraine will be instrumental in driving critical, company-wide imperatives and will play a key role in our future growth and the deployment and development of talent. Lorraine previously held senior roles at Tomra and SAP.

Commenting on the New Hires, Ken Doyle, CEO said: “The number of Brands seeking solid strategies to accelerate sales and increase profitability from eCommerce has grown exponentially. The expertise in focusing on customer needs and driving high performance will support our continued growth across Europe and North America. These are key positions for Luzern and we’re delighted to welcome such talent on board.”

Luzern eCommerce helps Brands accelerate their eCommerce business and meet buyers where they like to shop: on Amazon & Other Marketplaces, direct on a branded webstore, and on their favourite Social platforms. We excel at the execution-end of eCommerce, bringing speed and agility to ensure fast time to value for our customers. Channel Optimizer, our managed eCommerce platform, optimizes sales, margins and inventory across channels and geographies for brands across the globe including Philips, Fossil, JDE coffee, Petsafe, HTC and Nestlé.