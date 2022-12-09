UK-based Dynamics 365 and Power Platform consultancy, Proximo 3, exceeds its growth target, revamps its messaging, and launches a new website.

Their ambition was to scale their consultancy practice and enrich their training programmes to help organisations maximise their Dynamics 365 and Power Platform project investments.

Since its inception in 2021, the team of Microsoft MCTs has delivered over 1000 consultancy days which resulted in a 70% increase in consulting revenue. Some of these organisations include Golden Charter, Group Health and Hymans Robertson. They have also facilitated over 100 training courses and increased their pool of Microsoft Certified Trainers (MCTs) to 55, further increasing growth opportunities in training delivery across Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Power Platform. This resource capability has enabled them to train more than 1300 people across the UK, Nordics, and USA. Organisations trained include Microsoft, PwC, Capita, and the UD Department of Treasury US department of Treasury.

Proximo 3’s goal is to increase their customer portfolio, build software-as-a-service applications that complement their existing service offerings and accelerate growth into 2023. They will continue to invest in the value they provide to their customers and the Microsoft community.

The directors of Proximo 3 are proactive advocates of the Microsoft community and share a passion for all things Dynamics 365. The team regularly speak at and sponsor events in the UK and abroad such as Scottish Summit, South Coast Summit, and Nordic Summit. These events keep them abreast of the latest tech trends, and importantly provide an engaging environment to connect and share knowledge with the community.

“The last year has been both challenging and rewarding. Our partnership and growth with Microsoft has seen us working with customers and partners worldwide. Our professional services, training and ISV delivery are really setting us apart from other partners. We are now deep into the planning stages for the next 12 months and can’t wait to show the world what we can do.” – Mark Christie, Managing Director

In October 2022, Proximo 3 launched a new website which aligns with their brand and company culture and highlights Proximo 3’s services and offerings. The website provides a simpler navigation across their four service offerings: Dynamics 365 Consultancy, Dynamics 365 Marketing, Dynamics 365 Field Service, and Microsoft Certified Training – and includes pages such as ‘Meet the Team’, ‘Blogs’, ‘Community and Sponsorships’, and more. The website has a ‘Speak to an Expert’ page where interested parties can book a call with one of Proximo 3’s experts to discuss project requirements or express their interest in receiving training from an MCT.

“It’s great to finish the year strongly with a lot to look forward to in 2023. We’ve seen growth in Microsoft’s marketing and customer data platform products and expect that to continue in 2023. Our training practice has also shown phenomenal growth, with training revenue growing by 110%. Overall, it’s been a great year at Proximo 3 – bring on 2023!” – Andrew Bibby, Customer Success Director

Website: www.proximo3.com

LinkedIn: https://prx3.co/linkedin

Twitter: https://prx3.co/twitter

Proximo 3 are experts in Dynamics 365 and Power Platform. Our consultancy practice helps customers maximise their Microsoft Dynamics 365 investment. With our expertise, we help organisations optimise resources, empower their teams, get business insights, and accelerate project delivery.

Our team of trusted Microsoft MVPs have over 40 years of industry experience working with Dynamics 365 applications such as Sales, Customer Service, Field Service and Dynamics 365 Marketing. This gives us the agility to accelerate customers’ project results, create limitless possibilities and find the best solution tailored to a business’ needs.