Armadillo awarded a place on the Global RegTech100 listing for 2023

Armadillo is pleased to announce that they are on the prestigious Global RegTech100 list for 2023. This is the third year running the company has been awarded a place and the company is one of 12 specially featured, also for the third year running. The Global RegTech100 is an annual list of 100 of the world’s most innovative RegTech companies by the specialist research firm and journal, RegTech Analyst.

Founder & CEO of Armadillo Emmanuel Cohen says “We’re really honoured to have been included in the Global Regtech100 for the third year in a row. This is after a challenging year for the industry and global economy. To have been recognised globally, for our constant innovation is a great accolade for our team at Armadillo and recognition of our creativity and hard work.”

Armadillo is expert in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and AI Analytics in the use of Tech for on-boarding compliance, which together with the Armadillo Universe of access to information and documents for due diligence on 500 million companies, 5 billion individuals & 1 billion businesses puts armadillo one step ahead of its competitors.

Armadillo systems enable the provision of global company compliance reports and original registry documents; Sanctions, PEPs and adverse media checks with connection trees on both businesses and individuals as well as ID verification for AML (Anti-Money Laundering), Know Your customer (KYC), Due Diligence and Enhanced Due Diligence (EDD).

The Armadillo Universe will continue to develop in 2023, as they roll out global monitoring within the Armadillo HUB. Cohen added “We will be pushing forward with our innovation in 2023 and the coming years, so keep your eye on The Armadillo!!”

Launched in 1997 Armadillo were the first online corporate database on the web. The first on mobile applications in 2011 and the first to launch a truly global Regtech ‘original corporate document’ system in 2018 With many firsts in between, Armadillo builds innovative solutions for the regulated industry. It is carried by various channel partners as well as white labelled by some. Originally started in Shoreditch London, the company is now Headquartered in Hitchin Hertfordshire with a satellite Office in central London. The company, its systems, and teams, provide Due Diligence, Enhanced Due Diligence and monitoring for KYC and regulatory requirements under such regulations as 6AMLD.

Websites www.armadillo.co.uk & www.thearmadillogroup.com