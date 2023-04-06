FairMarkets wins at The European – Global Business Awards 2023

FairMarkets International, an investment house serving Southeast Asia, has been officially acknowledged for its top-tier services by winning the “Most Reliable and Transparent Broker 2023-Global” and “Best Brokerage Services for Beginners 2023-ASIA” awards at the latest Global Business Awards held by The European.

FairMarkets was founded on the principle of providing “a safe, fair, and transparent environment for investors”. Therefore, it is a milestone for the fast-growing brand with aspirations to become one of the top ranked investment platforms globally. The awards showcase FairMarkets’ commitment to providing clients with the most reliable and transparent trading experience. For beginners, FairMarkets offers the best brokerage services, supporting them to enhance their trading skills and knowledge.

FairMarkets International operates under Trive Financial Holding a group of financial services companies established in the Netherlands. The Group provides global investment and lending products through cutting-edge technology and has venture capital investments focusing on FinTech companies.

The European, throughout the last decade, has been celebrating achievement, innovation, and excellence through its annual awards programme. The award programmes are tailored to provide a comprehensive analysis of the very best in all major market sectors globally. The European recognises organisations and individuals that stand out from the crowd and are consequently moving their industries forward.

FairMarkets International’s Chief Operating Officer, Alex Chew, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded Most Reliable and Transparent Broker 2023-Global and Best Brokerage Services for Beginners 2023-ASIA at this year’s awards ceremony. We are extremely proud that our efforts to provide a service for all, with the many products and language options we have available, have been recognised, and we remain committed to continuing to be a trustworthy partner across South East Asia.

These awards reflect the quality and effort we have put into improving the client experience and demonstrates our ambitions to continue to expand our customer base domestically and globally. Customers remain at the centre of our plans, and we are focused on continuing to provide the best trading conditions and financial technologies globally”.

FairMarkets International, authorized and regulated by the Mauritius Financial Services Commission (FSC), provides brokerage services globally, offering wide range of products in the world’s top financial markets, serving its customers in 9 languages. FairMarkets brand also operates in Australia with a separate license from Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).

