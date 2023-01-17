Geostrategy.Rs Director General, Dragana Trifkovic: “How Europe provides aid to the Ukrainian wounded and what it gets in return”

“Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the amount of wounded AFU soldiers has been growing. The exact losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are not being disclosed by Kyiv, yet the footage displayed in the media shows a huge amount of wounded coming from the frontline” says the Center director Dragana Trifkovic.

The Center for Geostrategic Studies (CGS) recently shared an analysis of the aid provided to the soldiers and volunteers wounded in the Ukrainian war.

“Frequent use of artillery allows the Russian Army to cause significant damage. As a result of artillery battles sanitary losses of Ukrainians are tremendous. Moreover, due to the specifics of artillery damage, many of the wounded have burns, shrapnel wounds, and barotrauma. At the same time, postponed evacuation leads to the development of infected pathogens and various suppurative infections”.

“Actively helping Ukraine with weapons and finances, as well as launching a program to receive refugees, the EU at the beginning of the war paid less attention to help treat the wounded. However, quite soon, when the Ukrainian healthcare system and military medicare systems were almost paralyzed, the EU had to take care of the Ukrainian wounded”.

”In most cases, these are people with complex injuries, complicated by blood poisoning, bone fractures, and other injuries. Recently shown on Moldovian TV channels, the film “With Your Own Eyes” tells about the wounded, who ended up in Germany, and their frontline stories. For many of them, according to the doctors, this hospital in Aachen was the last chance to survive. Given a large number of complex injuries in the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine evacuated to the EU, experimental treatment protocols are actively being tested on them. In the abovementioned interview with Moldovan journalists, a fighter named Feldman said that he was given a new, experimental drug, not yet certified in the European Union. That is caused by a lack of experience with such kinds of wounds, and, on the other hand, serves to recoup the huge costs of the treatment by contributing to medical research.

Almost 11 months of military confrontation between Russia and Ukraine have already passed. The EU and Washington have numerous programs of military and financial assistance to Kyiv, but there is no unified system for rapid evacuation of the wounded who need serious treatment, however, even without this, the burden on European hospitals is increasing.

The Center for Geostrategic Studies is a nongovernmental organization founded in 2014 to conduct independent geopolitical and geostrategic analyses led by an international team of researchers and journalists. The Center’s experts have been closely following and reporting on a variety of world events in the international arena, including Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine, as well as NATO activities.



Website: https://geostrategy.rs