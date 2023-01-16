Lufthansa Takes Feedback Analysis to New Heights with Caplena Partnership

Lufthansa Group have chosen Caplena as their global partner for text analysis…

 

Lufthansa Group have chosen Caplena as their global partner for text analysis. The partnership will allow Lufthansa to better understand their customers’ feedback and wishes, enabling them to live up to their claim of being among the most customer-friendly airlines.

 

Founded by Maurice Gonzenbach and Pascal de Buren, ETH Zürich spinoff Caplena uses AI to drastically reduce the time taken to analyze large amounts of free text from reviews or responses to open-ended questions. With Caplena, Lufthansa Group is able to quickly identify relevant topics and automatically categorize them, freeing up valuable time and resources.

 

”This partnership is a major step towards Caplena’s mission to deliver peak insights by digging deep, and we are thrilled to have the Lufthansa Group on board as a valued customer.” – says co-founder of Caplena, Maurice Gonzenbach.

 

