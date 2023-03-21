ACTIONZERO ANNOUNCES €3M PARTNERSHIP WITH DUNBIA

Irish-owned climate technology company ActionZero has announced a new partnership with one of Europe’s leading food companies. The Cork-based company is working with Dunbia, a division of Dawn Meats, to help eliminate fossil fuel use at the company’s processing facility in Llanybydder, Wales.

The deal is worth in excess of €3m and is expected to reduce carbon emissions at the Dunbia site by a minimum of 577 tonnes per year.

The Project is supported by the BEIS Industrial Energy transformation Fund, and will see ActionZero’s patented EscoPod system decarbonise heat at the facility. The heat pump system provides high temperature water without the need for fossil fuels. It is expected to reduce heating related CO2 emissions at the Llanybydder site by a minimum of 58% and provide a minimum of 67% reduction in thermal system energy use.

Dunbia employs more than 5,000 people at 13 sites in the UK. Dawn Meats has ambitious plans to reach zero operational emissions by 2040, launching a €100m sustainability fund in December.

Group CEO of Dawn Meats, Niall Browne said, “At Dawn Meats, sustainability has been at the heart of our business for more than 20 years. We’re committed to investing in new technologies across all of our divisions to help us to reach our Net Zero operational emissions target by 2040. We’ve already made significant progress and we are delighted to partner with ActionZero on another project as there is still much for us to do. We’re looking forward to seeing the positive results ActionZero’s technology will have on our Dunbia site in Wales.”

ActionZero CEO Denis Collins said, “Dawn Meats shares our goals and passion for achieving net zero emissions. At ActionZero, we believe that by combining business opportunity with social good, you create the right environment for great things to happen. We need companies and industries of all sizes to eliminate or drastically reduce the use of fossil fuels if we’re to successfully tackle the challenges of climate change. Dawn Meats and Dunbia are certainly leading the way in the food industry and we are delighted to be supporting them to reach their ambitious targets.”

ActionZero is already working with a range of companies in healthcare, industry and enterprise including the Bons Secours Hospital, several agri-food companies and public sector bodies.

Denis Collins added, “We have a robust portfolio and strong performance history with industry particularly in the food sector in Ireland. The Dunbia project represents yet another important inroad for ActionZero into the UK. It’s a major market for us and is a key strategic focus for 2023.”

ActionZero is an Enterprise Ireland supported company. CEO of Enterprise Ireland Leo Clancy said, “ActionZero is a highly innovative company delivering energy reduction and power management solutions to global companies like Dawn Meats. A key goal for Enterprise Ireland is to support companies to make the transition to the low-carbon, resource-efficient economy of the future and innovative solutions like ActionsZero’s EscoPod technology are key to supporting this critical agenda to reduce energy consumption. We are proud to have worked closely with ActionZero and we look forward to continuing to support the team in this ambitious new phase of growth as the enterprise sector transitions to a more sustainable future.”

Image: Pictured is Niall Browne, CEO of Dawn Meats with Denis Collins, CEO of ActionZero. Climate technology company ActionZero has announced a new €3m partnership with Dunbia, a division of Dawn Meats, to help eliminate fossil fuel use at the company’s processing facility in Llanybydder, Wales. The project is supported by the BEIS Industrial Energy Transformation Fund. Picture: Jill O’Meara

ActionZero is an Irish climate technology company dedicated to decarbonising commercial businesses and industry. Our innovative heat pump technologies decarbonise heat by completely removing fossil fuels from a particularly challenging sector. ActionZero designs, builds, installs and operates the EscoPod thermal energy system which delivers ongoing performance validation through their online data analytics platform. Through our patented design and engineering integration, the EscoPod provides fossil fuel free heating and chilling at higher temperatures, efficiencies and reliability avoiding the need for expensive building retrofit costs and business interruption.