Cubic Telecom Announces World First with new MNO adaptable VoLTE encryption algorithm

Global Software Company Cubic Telecom has today announced a new capability offering world-wide compliance for VoLTE encryption algorithm. The new solution is a world-first for Cubic Telecom and is built using a bespoke design which allows SIP messages used in VoLTE calls to be sent unencrypted or encrypted depending on the individual regulations within each country. This allows complete flexibility for Cubic to build an adaptable encryption solution compliant with global VoLTE legal interception regulatory requirements globally.

Commenting on the new solution, CEO for Cubic Telecom Barry Napier says “At Cubic we are continuing to innovate and develop our solutions to ensure that we are leading the way in the ever-evolving global marketplace. Our new VoLTE solution is a world-first that ensures world-wide compliance for VoLTE Lawful Intercept regulations. We have designed, tested and implemented this unique solution on our core network. This week at MWC Barcelona we are delighted to be meeting with our customers, partners and stakeholders to share the latest innovations and developments within our business”.

He continued: “We operate at a fast pace and continuously deliver and execute to the highest possible standards. We deliver world class solutions for our customers and consistently demonstrate the enthusiasm, energy and focus to ensure our continued business success”.

Cubic Telecom’s solutions have been a game-changer for automotive manufacturers looking to drive their connected car programs forward. In 2016, the company had 120,000 cars live in its network, today Cubic now connects 13+ million and by 2025 this number is expected to grow to over 25 million vehicles in 190 countries. PACE, Cubic’s connectivity management platform uses encrypted software for authentication and security, along with robust secure protocols this ensures that it remains at the forefront of the connected car revolution.

Cubic remains focused on solving the complex challenges presented by delivering true end-to-end connectivity, safely and securely anywhere on the planet, and for the full lifecycle of the device. As the scope of mobile technologies has changed, Cubic Telecom has expanded its mission: solving end-to-end content delivery, helping some of the world’s most innovative companies deliver on their vision for the services and functionality they want their customers to enjoy.

In addition to widespread adoption across leading organisations including Audi, Bentley, and Volkswagen, Cubic’s connectivity technologies enable Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon® Car-to-Cloud Services, further enhancing the Snapdragon Digital Chassis cloud-connected vehicle platforms.

www.cubictelecom.com

Cubic’s business model is focused on solving the challenges presented by providing true end-to-end connectivity, safely and securely, anywhere on the planet. For the full lifecycle of any device. As the scope of mobile technologies has changed, our remit has expanded: solving for end-to-content content delivery, helping some of the world’s best-recognised innovators deliver on their vision for the services and functionality they want their customers to enjoy. Our reach extends far beyond the connection, into granular per-device/service billing, data analytics, services and near real-time alerting that enable next-generation mobility services.

This is the vision that has taken us to 13 million devices connected in more than 190 countries globally in 2022. Our journey has seen this team secure over €140 million in investment from the Irish Pension Fund, The European Investment Bank, Qualcomm and CARIAD (the software arm of VW Group). Today, our team enables cars, drones, tractors, trucks, buses, cranes and the next generation of IoT devices to meet their full potential, everywhere: 250 software ninjas from 32 nationalities in 19 locations worldwide make great things happen every day.

Cubic cuts through complexity, delivering A SINGLE GLOBAL SOLUTION:

■ Global connectivity

■ Remote device connectivity management

■ Minimal embedded SIM SKUs across the manufacturing and supply chain

■ Seamless integration with OEM IT business systems

■ Access to our global portfolio of Tier 1 mobile network partners

■ Data management and analytics

■ Security

■ Regulatory & Tax Compliance