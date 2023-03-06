Finance firms spend £22K per hour fighting fraud and financial crime

UK financial services firms such as banks are spending around £194.6million per year protecting themselves and their customers against fraud and financial crime.

At more than half-a-million pounds (£533,150) every day, this is equivalent to around £22K per hour, or £370 a minute. It’s a higher rate of annual spend than it costs to bankroll the multimillionaire salaries of a top Premier League football team. The eyewatering figures, documented in the latest True Cost of Compliance report from LexisNexis® Risk Solutions and Oxford Economics, reveal an overall spend of £34.2 billion each year on financial crime compliance (FCC).

Firms are investing billions in technology to automate processes, but siloed and legacy processes are standing in the way of efficiency gains.

Increasing regulatory expectations remain the greatest external driver of compliance costs, though other factors, including an evolving criminal threat and the cost of doing business are also important.

The push for greater automation was highlighted as the biggest internal cost driver. Technology spend as a share of the total amount spent on FCC, increased from 25% in 2020 to 30% in 2022. Combined with technology-related employment and training costs, total technology spend now represents half of all FCC costs (50.9%).

Technology is being most readily utilised throughout Customer Due Diligence (CDD) activities, which continue to consume the largest portion of overall FCC budgets and represent 67% of all spend.

Steve Elliot, Managing Director at LexisNexis Risk Solutions for the UK and Ireland said: “CDD is a priority focus area for compliance, because processes can benefit hugely from investment in technology and software. Automated ‘know your customer’ and identity authentication processes not only strengthen fraud and financial crime checks but can also improve overall customer experiences when integrated as part of a seamless onboarding process.”

Most firms expect FCC costs to increase over the next three years by an average of 8%, largely to meet demand for CDD activities including KYC/IDV and fraud checks at onboarding, and transaction monitoring.

Steve continued: “In one sense, the report makes for encouraging reading. It shows firms are investing hundreds of millions of pounds on transformative technology and training. However, this should be streamlining and improving processes to deliver efficiencies and productivity gains. The rising costs suggest financial services firms aren’t yet seeing these investments payoff.

“One reason for this could be that firms’ overall risk management strategies remain extremely fragmented. Day-to-day processes are siloed, feeding inefficiencies, or failing to make the most out of the capabilities offered by the technology, software, and data sources that organisations are investing in.”

LexisNexis Risk Solutions predicts that rising financial crime compliance spend, coupled with the increasing emphasis on combined fraud and AML screening operations, will accelerate a move towards fraud and financial crime risk orchestration.

Whilst risk orchestration is still in the early stages of adoption, more and more firms are realising the benefits of better connecting the systems and data sources used to combat fraudulent and criminal activities.

Steve concludes: “Risk orchestration brings together all the various elements of fighting fraud and financial crime. It’s a more harmonious approach that reduces efficiencies and duplication of processes and effort. Firms are realising it’s a strategy that can save time, expense, and resource, while improving overall performance. As FCC costs continue to rise to exponential levels, risk orchestration is looking increasingly like a next-generation solution.”

To download the full True Cost of Compliance report, visit https://risk.lexisnexis.co.uk/insights-resources/white-paper/true-costs-of-compliance

LexisNexis Risk Solutions surveyed 300 individuals from different sizes and types of institutions across the financial services sector, probing for details of their compliance operations, including an estimate of the total annual cost of their financial crime compliance activities. We scaled up the average reported cost per firm to the total number of UK businesses (derived using business demography data from the ONS) to develop an estimate of the total cost of financial crime compliance across the UK financial services sector. The 2022 methodology has been updated to take into account differences between the AUM in the original 2020 sample. The median FCC cost per AUM is now calculated and applied to the median AUM size to calculate the median firm FCC cost. The study did not include smaller financial services firms with annual revenues of <£5m.

[1] Recent industry estimates[1] suggest Premier League champions Manchester City FC spend around £163million annually on players’ wages. This is less than the mean annual cost of FCC, which stands at £194.6 million. https://www.planetfootball.com/quick-reads/premier-league-wage-bill-ranking-arsenal-newcastle-man-utd-city-liverpool/

[2] Departmental Resources, MOD, 2022: https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/defence-departmental-resources-2022/mod-departmental-resources-2022#:~:text=Defence%20spending%20calculations%20are%20set,when%20compared%20to%202020%2F21

