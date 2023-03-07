Orit Fuchs: From Advertising to Artistry

Orit Fuchs is a world-renowned artist, known for her unique and personal works that focus on color and texture. Her journey to becoming an artist started in the world of advertising, where she worked as an art director in the largest advertising agencies in Israel. While she loved the excitement of the industry and the creative process, she decided to leave advertising to focus on motherhood after giving birth to her first child.

As she says, “there is a stage where if I don’t have excitement and passion, I can’t create.”

After six years of being a stay-at-home mom, Fuchs felt the need to create again, She started painting on canvas in the parking lot of her house, despite the uncomfortable conditions. She lacked knowledge about materials, so she studied at Bezalel, the art academy, to gain more knowledge. As she progressed, her works became bigger and more complex, and she started sculpting. Her house became a studio, and when the situation became impossible, she found a bigger studio in South Tel Aviv, which she refers to as her second home.

Fuchs’s journey from advertising to artistry is a testament to the power of following your passion, no matter where life takes you. She has had a successful professional life in advertising, in motherhood, and in art, proving that it’s never too late to pursue your dreams.

Fuchs believes that art has the power to change the world, to inspire, provoke, and challenge us to see things in a different light. As an artist, her goal is to create something that will touch people’s hearts and make them feel something, to bring people together and spark their imagination.

Fuchs’s works are striking and thought-provoking, inviting viewers to engage with her unique perspective on the world. Her portraits of women are particularly powerful, reflecting their complexity, strength, and beauty. In addition to her paintings, Fuchs has also gained recognition for her playful and whimsical sculptures.

Despite her international success, Fuchs is humble and doesn't take her international success for granted. She works with several galleries worldwide that sell her works. She says, "I am here to do what I do as well as possible,". She has had a successful professional life in advertising, in motherhood, and in art, proving that it's never too late to follow your passion. As she says, "there is a stage where if I don't have excitement and passion, I can't create."According to He gallerists, "Orit Fuchs' artwork reflects her many talents, including graphic design, painting, sculpture, and installation art. Her artworks are complex, layered, and loaded with meaning, inviting viewers to engage with her unique perspective on the world. Her ability to create thought-provoking pieces has caught the eye of art collectors worldwide."

Orit Fuchs is known for her striking portraits of women, which have been described as “bold, eye-catching, and full of life” by ArtCrasher. Fuchs herself has explained her fascination with the female image, saying, “I see women as powerful, beautiful, and emotional creatures. I try to reflect their complexity, strength, and beauty in my art.”

In addition to her paintings, Fuchs has also gained recognition for her sculptures of sumo wrestlers, which are playful and whimsical. Her unique approach to this traditional Japanese sport has been praised by critics, with one saying, “Fuchs’ sumo wrestlers are a testament to her artistic versatility and her ability to breathe new life into ancient traditions.”

She has said, “I feel so lucky to be able to do what I love and share it with the world. Art is my passion, and I will continue to create and inspire as long as I can.”

