BLK Secures £50 Million Investment from Nimbus Capital, Signalling Strong Growth Trajectory and 2025 IPO

BLK, the UK’s leading online platform revolutionizing the commodities and raw materials trading market, today announced a £50 million equity round from Nimbus Capital, a Panama based investment group, operating globally with a focus on emerging companies and industries with strong growth potential.

This investment significantly boosts BLK’s growth plans and paves the way for a highly anticipated Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 2025, presenting a compelling investment opportunity.

BLK is rapidly disrupting the traditionally offline and inefficient commodities market, offering a seamless and transparent digital platform that connects buyers and sellers of a wide range of raw materials, without intermediaries. This horizontal commodity marketplace model, alongside its direct physical fulfilment arm, addresses a multi-trillion dollar market opportunity ripe for disruption, offering significant potential for growth and investor returns.

“We are delighted to welcome Nimbus as a strategic partner. The shared vision in the disruptive role of our technology, supported by the triple-digit growth BLK underwent over the past year, paves the way for a significant expansion of our operations” said Lalu John, BLK Chief Exec.

“This investment from Nimbus Capital validates our vision and strengthens our position for rapid scaling and ultimately, a successful public listing. Digitalization of the raw material and upstream supply chain is about to transform the market in the same way that it did retail 20 years ago – presenting an unparalleled opportunity.” – commented Gabriele Dadò, BLK’s founder.

Nimbus Capital, known for its strategic investments in high-growth, disruptive companies, recognizes the immense potential of BLK’s platform and its ability to capture a significant share of the commodities market. “Nimbus Capital is proud to back BLK as they transform the $20 trillion global commodities market through digital innovation.

Following rigorous due diligence, our investment reflects confidence in their leadership, market strategy, and rapid growth. With AI and blockchain integration, global expansion, and strategic maritime asset positioning in a $14 trillion trade ecosystem, BLK is poised for significant scale. Panama’s trade advantages further amplify their reach, positioning them for a successful IPO and strong investor returns,” said Robert Baker, Managing Partner at Nimbus Capital.

The £50 million investment will be strategically deployed to accelerate BLK’s growth trajectory, including:

● Technology Enhancement: Further development of the platform’s capabilities, including the introduction of AI and blockchain to secure transactions and commodities’ chain of custody; enhancing user experience, security and attracting more users.

● Market Expansion: Scaling operations globally to capture a larger share of the international commodities market as well as shipping operations to support the increasing trading volume on the marketplace blkcommodities.com.

● Asset Acquisition: Exploiting the current low in the maritime market to acquire vessels at low cost, to support the increased shipping demand whilst improving profitability further.

This funding round, coupled with the planned 2025 public listing, offers investors a rare opportunity to participate in the growth of a company poised to become a global leader in the digitalization of commodity trading.

BLK’s management team has a proven track record of success and is committed to delivering exceptional value to its shareholders.

BLK is the world’s largest dedicated commodity and raw materials marketplace. Its peer-to-peer approach allows businesses to buy directly from producers, removing the multiple layers of middle-men to bring down procurement costs and enhance profit margins for both suppliers and buyers.

The company is experiencing a strong growth trajectory, with over $6 billion of stock for sale on the marketplace and a revenue growth of 101% YoY.

Nimbus Capital is a private investment group specializing in cross-border transactions, providing flexible funding solutions to growing businesses worldwide. Led by experienced managers with a track record of over 50 transactions across 30+ countries and backed by In On Capital, a boutique wealth management firm with USD $1.2 billion in AUM, Nimbus combines industry expertise with a global outlook to drive impactful investments.