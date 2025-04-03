New Life Teeth, a Leading UK Dental Implant Provider, Secures Investment from US Fund 57 Stars

New Life Teeth, a provider of advanced full-mouth dental implant solutions in the UK and Ireland, has announced a strategic investment from 57 Stars, a US investment firm specialising in high-growth, technology-driven sectors.

The investment aims to support New Life Teeth’s expansion and technological innovation in the dental industry.

New Life Teeth, established in 2013, operates bespoke clinics in Belfast, Edinburgh, Manchester, and Dublin, along with a state-of-the-art lab in Belfast. Specialising in full-mouth dental restorations and digital dentistry, the company leads the way in cutting-edge dental technology and patient-focused care. Renowned for delivering life-changing treatments, New Life Teeth provides high-quality, long-lasting dental solutions. It is also one of just 15 centers worldwide to receive the prestigious recognition of excellence from the Association of Branemark Osseointegration Centres.

“We are delighted to partner with 57 Stars to accelerate our growth and bring advanced dental care to more patients,” said Dr. Stuart Lutton, Founder of New Life Teeth. “This investment will allow us to expand our clinical network, enhance our digital workflows, and continue delivering world-class implant solutions.”

57 Stars is a global alternative investment manager that invests in growth-stage private equity investments across emerging and developed markets. The firm specialises in identifying and investing in sectors characterised by long-term dynamic growth driven by technological innovation and rapid user adoption. 57 Stars has a track record of supporting businesses in healthcare and tech-enabled enterprise and consumer sectors, among others, helping them scale and achieve long-term success.

“New Life Teeth represents an exceptional opportunity to invest in a company that is redefining the dental implant space,” said Bernard McGuire, Managing Director of 57 Stars. “With its emphasis on patient care, technology-driven solutions, and clinical excellence, we see tremendous potential in supporting its expansion and continued success. It also aligns with our core investment theme of leveraging technology to advance healthcare, and we are excited to support the growth of a business that enhances dental care accessibility for individuals across the UK and Ireland.” He added, “Having recently won Private Equity/Venture Capital Deal of the Year from Insider Media for deals concluded in Northern Ireland during 2024, for Kingsbridge Healthcare Group, we are excited to be making another investment in healthcare in the UK.”

The partnership will facilitate the development of new clinics across the UK and Ireland, investment in next-generation dental implant technology, and enhanced patient experience initiatives. Patients can expect continued excellence in dental implantology, ensuring access to high-quality, digitally planned, and precisely executed treatments.

57 Stars were advised by Tughans LLP, and EY

New Life Teeth were advised by Raven Group, Carson McDowell LLP and Arxfin

For more information, please visit www.newlifeteeth.co.uk

Useful Links:

https://www.newlifeteeth.co.uk

https://www.newlifeteeth.ie

https://www.branemark.se

https://www.57stars.com