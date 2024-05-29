YOGO SECURES INVESTMENT FROM COMPOUNDING CAPITAL TO FURTHER ACCELERATE GROWTH

Over the last five years, YOGO has built a highly user intuitive operating system for various niche end markets within the “Studio and Fitness Center” segment, e.g., yoga, pilates and dance studies, fitness centers, karate clubs, and sauna clubs. You name the niche market, and YOGO has the answer for a highly specialized and user-friendly operating system. A system making everything from bookings to membership handling, payments, team scheduling, waiting lists and promotions a breeze and joy to handle. Removing boring, manual administrative tasks while increasing the studio capacity utilization significantly and providing the members with a much better experience.

This strategic infusion of capital is set to further accelerate YOGO’s growth across its key markets, including Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Germany, and Portugal.

Magnus Hylander Friis and Anders Hjort Straarup, Co-Founders of YOGO, expressed their excitement about the investment, stating, “We are thrilled to have Compounding Capital on board for the next phase of our growth journey. Their experience and track record with similar investments in their portfolio make them an ideal partner for us. This collaboration will not only provide us with financial resources but also with strategic and operational support to drive our growth in our key markets.”

Kasper Grundtvig Knokgaard, Owner of Compounding Capital, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, “YOGO is a perfect fit for our investment criteria, focusing on vertical B2B SaaS companies in targeted end markets. We are highly impressed with the YOGO performance and not least the leadership of Magnus and Anders. Two amazing people that just want to build the best possible product and experience for the customers. We are delighted to work with them and the entire YOGO team to help them achieve their ambitious growth objectives.”

Kasper is appointed Chairman of the YOGO board.

In addition to the new investment from Compounding Capital, all the existing external shareholders will also invest in this financing round. Ugly Duckling Ventures was the first investor in YOGO back in 2021 and is excited to continue investing into the company, expressed by Rune Hven-Jensen, Co-Founder of Ugly Duckling Ventures, “We have been very impressed and satisfied with YOGO’s performance since our initial investment. Their growth and development have exceeded our expectations, and we are excited to continue supporting their journey.”

Other existing investors include Thomas Boel Sigurdsson, Co-Founder of Omada (acquired by CVC and GRO Capital in 2018).

www.yogobooking.com

Founded in 2019 by Magnus Hylander Friis and Anders Hjort Straarup, YOGO is headquartered in Copenhagen and serves key markets in Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Germany, and Portugal. YOGO offers a simple and intuitive booking and operating system that can be seamlessly integrated with various studios offering team training, such as yoga, pilates and fitness centers. Designed to cater to local languages, YOGO is a comprehensive operating platform that significantly enhances user experience. The platform includes custom iPhone and Android apps, allowing customers to easily register and manage bookings. Built to feel like a tailored solution for each studio, YOGO is a flexible and scalable subscription-based service, offering options from free to fixed subscriptions, ensuring it meets the needs of diverse clients.

Compounding Capital is the family office of Kasper Grundtvig Knokgaard & family, having previously spent 20 years investing in and building companies with EQT and McKinsey. The key investment focus for Compounding Capital is vertical BtB SaaS businesses offering mission critical products for targeted end markets. The ideal company size is €0.5-1 million in Annual Recurring Revenue growing >50% YoY, but an earlier and later stage will also be considered. Churn needs to be low. The typical investment size is €0.5-2 million upfront per investment, often increasing afterwards from participation in later investment rounds.

The current Compounding Capital portfolio consist of: Famly (Childcare management software); GoMore (Peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace); Delogue (PLM software for the apparel and lifestyle industries); SportMember (Sports club management software); Trendsales (Secondhand fashion marketplace); Plecto (Performance management software); Fenerum (Subscription management software); Ownr (Comprehensive data insights on companies and persons); YOGO (Studio and fitness center management software).

Ugly Duckling Ventures (UDV) is a Copenhagen based venture capital firm specializing in early-stage investments in B2B subscription startups from Denmark and the Nordics. Founded by Andreas Green Rasmussen and Rune Hven-Jensen, UDV leverages their experience in building and scaling companies to support ambitious founders at the seed and pre-seed stages. The UDV portfolio includes companies such as Eupry, BeCause, and Juristic . UDV is currently fundraising for its second fund, having already secured strong commitments from existing investors from fund I. www.uglyduckling.ventures