I-INVEST ARE SUPPORTING LONDON TECH WEEK 2024

R Powell

London is Europe’s biggest tech start up hub, with entrepreneurs creating new business across every field of tech. For investors looking to connect with the best and the brightest, there’s no better place than London Tech Week.

Informa is a leading international events, digital services and academic research group, who are also involved with this year’s London Tech Week. For 2024, they have created a new range of features to make your life easier and to enable you to maximise the value of your time at the event.

Their enhanced app enables you to find the people you want to meet with minimum fuss – whether that’s through searching by relevant funding stage, industry vertical or geography. You can also hold your meetings at their dedicated Investor X Founder Meeting Area, in the event’s new home at Olympia London.

And if you’re looking for a place to take a call or do a bit of other work, network with fellow investors, you can make use of their exclusive Investor Lounge, with a few creature comforts for your convenience.

London Tech Week look forward to welcoming you there!

