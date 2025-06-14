As explosions rocked Tel Aviv, Israel’s air defenses collapsed under missile barrages, and footage of burning buildings spread online, the BBC told a different story:

“No Major Damage Reported.”

That was the headline broadcast to millions of UK license-fee payers, even as Israeli civilians uploaded videos showing massive fireballs over military facilities, collapsed buildings, and a nation in crisis. The BBC failed to report the downing of two Israeli F‑35 jets, ignored Iran’s claim of capturing an Israeli pilot, and made no mention of the damage to Israel’s Kirya military compound — the heart of its defense infrastructure.

This was not journalism. It was narrative management.

At a time when the public depends on impartial reporting, the BBC and CNN chose to repeat Israeli government talking points and suppress the truth about one of the most serious military escalations in the Middle East in decades.

The BBC carried a denial from the IDF that any of its planes were downed but then removed the quote from their news site

Israel’s Illegal Strike on Iran Sparks Global Condemnation

Iran’s large-scale retaliation did not come in a vacuum. Just days earlier, Israel conducted a highly provocative and illegal attack on Iranian territory, reportedly striking a military installation near Isfahan and multiple sites linked to Iran’s civilian nuclear program. One of the targeted sites is now believed to be leaking radiation, according to regional reports, prompting the deployment of emergency containment units.

Legal experts have described Israel’s actions as a flagrant violation of international law.

“This is a reckless and unlawful use of force against a sovereign state,” said Prof. Mahmoud Qazwini, an international law scholar at the University of Vienna. “Targeting nuclear infrastructure sets an incredibly dangerous precedent and risks triggering a regional catastrophe.”

The international reaction was swift — at least from non-Western powers.

condemned Israel’s strike as “irresponsible, illegal, and a grave risk to regional and global security.” The Russian Foreign Ministry declared that Israel’s actions “violate international norms and pose serious threats to nuclear safety,” urging a return to diplomacy and de-escalation.

Despite these warnings, Israel proceeded without consequence or rebuke from its Western allies — particularly the United States and Britain. Iran’s leadership described its retaliation as a measured and necessary act of self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

A Shock Operation with Real Consequences

Iran’s retaliatory barrage, known as Operation True Promise 3, was not symbolic. It was precise, strategic, and devastating. Hundreds of ballistic and hypersonic missiles struck the heart of Israel’s military command and infrastructure.

According to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the operation targeted:

The Kirya (Kiryah) military complex in Tel Aviv, Israel’s equivalent of the Pentagon.

in Tel Aviv, Israel’s equivalent of the Pentagon. Nevatim and Ramat David air bases , where F‑35 fighter jets and drone units are stationed.

, where F‑35 fighter jets and drone units are stationed. A nuclear research facility in Tel Aviv , which was reportedly damaged.

, which was reportedly damaged. Military-industrial factories , cyberwarfare hubs, and command bunkers.

, cyberwarfare hubs, and command bunkers. Major cities including Jerusalem , Haifa , Tiberias , and Beersheba .

, , , and . At least three high-rise residential buildings in Tel Aviv and Ramat Gan, which collapsed or were structurally compromised due to strikes nearby.

The IRGC stated that over 150 high-value precision targets were hit, describing the attack as “coordinated, phased, and highly successful.” Drones reportedly disrupted radar and communication systems ahead of the missile barrage, allowing dozens of warheads to bypass Israel’s multi-layered air defenses.

Israel is being destroyed by Iranian missiles and drones during its operation True Promise 3

Censorship and Cover-Up Inside Israel

Rather than inform the public, the Israeli government responded with an extraordinary information lockdown.

The Home Front Command and IDF Spokesperson’s Unit issued direct orders to civilians and the press: do not film or post images of damage, missile impacts, casualties, or destruction. Public compliance was framed as a matter of “national security.”

“Publishing crash site locations constitutes assistance to the enemy,” the directive read.

Still, Israeli civilians defied the order, uploading videos to Telegram and other platforms showing:

Massive explosions in Tel Aviv’s business district.

Iron Dome batteries failing to intercept incoming missiles.

Entire buildings on fire and partial collapses.

Sirens blaring for hours as emergency crews worked through the night.

Beilinson Hospital, Ichilov, and Sheba Medical Center confirmed they were treating scores of injured, including civilians wounded by debris and building collapses. Israeli media later reported at least two confirmed fatalities, though eyewitnesses suggested the true number may be higher.

Western Media: Silent or Spinning

Despite the scale of the assault, most Western media outlets framed the story as if Iran had merely launched an ineffective or symbolic salvo.

Headlines included:

“Iran Fires Missiles; Most Intercepted by Israeli Defense” (CNN)

“Limited Response to Israeli Strikes” (New York Times)

“No Major Damage Reported” (BBC)

Few if any outlets reported Iran’s claim to have downed two Israeli F‑35s — despite the statement being made publicly by Iran’s ambassador in Moscow. Fewer still acknowledged the claim of a captured female pilot or the reported radiation risk at a nuclear site in Isfahan.

The coordinated silence, critics argue, points to a larger media strategy designed to protect Israel’s image and minimize public pressure on Western governments that support its military operations.

Strategic Collapse: Israel’s Image Cracks

For decades, Israel’s deterrence strategy has relied on three key assumptions:

Its air defenses are impregnable. Its military command centers are untouchable. Its narrative control is total.

All three were shattered in one night.

The Kirya — the brain of Israel’s military operations — was directly struck. Hypersonic missiles overwhelmed missile defense systems built with billions in U.S. taxpayer dollars. Fighter jets were reportedly destroyed in the sky, and a pilot captured. Civilian neighborhoods in Tel Aviv saw destruction on a scale not seen since the 1991 Gulf War.

And yet, the Israeli public is being told: “Everything is under control.”

Iran’s Message: This Was Just the Beginning

Iran’s leadership has since warned that this operation is not the end — it is a warning. Ayatollah Khamenei and IRGC commanders have signaled that if Israel continues its aggression, Tehran is prepared to escalate further, including with attacks on Israel’s energy grid, cyber infrastructure, and possibly its own nuclear weapons facilities.

So far, Iran has avoided retaliating against U.S. bases in Iraq or Syria, suggesting that it seeks to contain the conflict and prevent direct war with Washington — for now. Still, the geopolitical stakes are rising quickly.

Russia, China, and Turkey have all issued strong warnings about further escalation. Hezbollah in Lebanon has also pledged its full support for Iran’s right to retaliate and has reportedly put its missile units on alert.

War Israel Can’t Hide

What began as another chapter in Israel’s long campaign of targeted killings and secret airstrikes has now become a war it cannot control — and cannot hide.

Iran’s Operation True Promise 3 has demonstrated:

Israel’s military centers are vulnerable.

Its most advanced fighter jets can be defeated.

Its air defense systems are not foolproof.

Its media control is beginning to crack.

The world is watching — not through the sanitized lens of official press briefings, but through the eyes of civilians, satellite footage, and resistance media. The age of narrative monopoly is over.

And for the first time in decades, the war is not just in Gaza or Syria or Lebanon.

It is inside Israel — and if Iran is to be believed, could finally spell the end of the nefarious Zionist project in the region.