The fifth day of sustained Iranian missile strikes on Israeli territory has revealed a disturbing truth: while Iran’s precision attacks have dealt unprecedented damage to Israeli infrastructure, military assets, and civilian areas, much of the world remains unaware. That is not because the damage isn’t real, but because both Western and Israeli media are actively downplaying or misrepresenting the scale and significance of the conflict.

The result is an information war that rivals the missile salvos themselves. In this war, the truth is a casualty — buried beneath euphemisms, deflections, and carefully filtered headlines.

Western Media: Downplaying a Direct War

Major outlets such as the BBC, CNN, and Sky News have covered Iran’s massive missile response to Israel’s illegal strike on Iranian nuclear sites with the same recurring narrative: “No major damage,” “symbolic retaliation,” or “contained response.” These sanitized reports contrast sharply with visual evidence from the ground, which paints a picture of devastation.

In cities across Israel — including Tel Aviv, Haifa, Bat Yam, Ramat Gan, and Kiryat Gat — independent videos show vast craters, collapsed apartment buildings, and blazing fires at industrial complexes. Entire neighborhoods have been blacked out, and according to Israeli security cabinet estimates, between 800 and 4,000 people could die if the attacks continue.

Iranian state media was not the only source showing these realities. Even Israeli citizens, recording on their phones, have leaked footage that contradicts official government and media narratives. Yet mainstream Western outlets have made little to no mention of this.

A settler from “Tel Aviv” responds to Netanyahu in a post on X: “The Security Minister hides behind civilians in the center of the city of “Tel Aviv”, then blames the Iranians for launching missiles toward civilian residents. Me and my children are just collateral damage to him.“

Israeli Media: Censorship and Controlled Messaging

Inside Israel, the situation is more complex but equally obscured. The Israeli government has invoked wartime censorship protocols that prohibit journalists from publishing images or details of strategic sites hit by Iranian missiles. As a result, official coverage in Hebrew-language media, including Haaretz and Yedioth Ahronoth, has been carefully curated to suggest that the Iron Dome and Arrow 3 systems are performing effectively and that civilian morale remains high.

But internal contradictions are seeping through.

A report by the Jerusalem Post—unusually candid for an Israeli outlet—warned that “the world has become too used to seeing hundreds of Iranian missiles flying without understanding what that really means.” They also confirmed that up to 180 ballistic missiles were launched by Iran in a single wave, far beyond symbolic. The paper noted that this included new, hypersonic ballistic missiles with extraordinary precision and impact.

Most startlingly, Israel’s own military analysts are now calling for evacuations of Tel Aviv—a fact unreported by almost all international broadcasters. Channel 13 military correspondent Or Heller made this suggestion live on air, stating that Iran’s strikes on central targets have exceeded any prior threshold of risk.

Meanwhile, Israel has implemented a sweeping news blackout, criminalizing the filming and sharing of images of destruction. Residents caught documenting missile impacts risk arrest for allegedly aiding the enemy. Entire cities such as Haifa have been placed under media lockdowns, raising questions about what exactly the government is hiding — including damage to one of Israel’s largest oil refineries and major port infrastructure.

Strategic Targets: Gas Fields, Missile Facilities, and Nuclear Centers

In addition to the infrastructure damage, Iran has accused Israel of committing significant civilian casualties. According to Iranian government sources, at least 228 civilians, predominantly women and children, have been killed in Israeli airstrikes since the conflict began. Among them, over 70 women and children were reportedly killed in just three separate attacks. One of the deadliest strikes hit the Chamran residential complex, where 20 children were confirmed dead, and others remained buried under the rubble.

This sharpens Tehran’s narrative that Israel is conducting an indiscriminate campaign, targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure alongside strategic facilities. The numbers contradict Israeli and Western claims that the campaign is narrowly focused on military targets.

Among the confirmed strategic targets—backed by satellite imagery, independent sources, and Israeli admissions—are:

The Leviathan offshore gas field — one of Israel’s primary energy sources.

— one of Israel’s primary energy sources. The Rafael Advanced Defense Systems complex — a pillar of Israel’s arms industry.

— a pillar of Israel’s arms industry. The Weizmann Institute of Science — a hub for nuclear research, now reportedly damaged beyond immediate repair.

Iranian media confirmed these were not random strikes. Iranian officials stated they used older-generation ballistic weapons for these strikes and have yet to deploy their most advanced missiles. Brigadier General Raza Sad warned Israelis: “Leave the occupied territories while you can. Soon, they will no longer be inhabitable.”

The War on Iran’s People: Open Confession of Intent

Israel is not just attacking Iranian military infrastructure. It is targeting the Iranian people. Defense Minister Israel Katz declared that civilians in Tehran “will pay the price” — an open threat that confirms intentional targeting of non-combatants. Prime Minister Netanyahu echoed this, drawing comparisons to Israel’s 2006 Lebanon campaign, known for its scorched-earth tactics.

Entire families, professors, and medical staff have been wiped out in Israel’s missile strikes. A hospital in Tehran was bombed, killing at least 45 women and children and injuring dozens more. Journalists on the ground confirm the Israeli strikes are hitting student dormitories, civilian apartment blocks, and now hospitals — echoing patterns seen in Gaza.

This isn’t a war of liberation; it’s a war of destruction.

While Israel repeats its justification based on Iran’s alleged nuclear ambitions, even Western diplomats concede that Iran is a signatory to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), while Israel is not. Israel’s own nuclear arsenal is undeclared, unmonitored, and unchallenged — a reality hidden from public discourse.

Cyber and Information Warfare

Iran’s cyber offensive has complemented its military campaign. Israeli air defense systems were reportedly compromised — Iron Dome interceptors malfunctioned and struck residential areas, as seen in leaked footage. Meanwhile, journalists and civilians sharing such videos have been threatened with prosecution.

Despite the clampdown, leaked video of towering infernos in Tel Aviv and Haifa are circulating on encrypted messaging apps and international media. And in a major escalation, Iran’s IRGC claims to have struck Mossad’s headquarters and Israel’s elite cyber warfare unit 8200, in retaliation for the Israeli bombing of Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB.

Geopolitical Shifts and Regional Realignments

Saudi Arabia — once on the brink of normalizing ties with Israel — has now declared full support for Iran’s right to self-defense. In a public statement, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the Islamic world “stands behind Iran.” This marks a profound regional shift.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Operation True Promise 3 continues with escalating intensity. IRGC spokespeople state they’ve yet to deploy all of Iran’s military capabilities and warn of “additional surprises” if Israel does not cease its aggression.

New Developments: Iran’s Strategy, Israel’s Desperation, and U.S. Involvement

As of Wednesday, June 18, the situation has dramatically escalated further. Iran has downed another F-35, released footage of a captured MQ-9 drone, and confirmed it has neutralized a Hermes drone inside Iranian airspace. Israel’s claims of “air superiority” ring hollow amid mounting evidence of Iranian air defense successes and Israeli air defense failures.

Multiple interceptor missiles launched from within Israel have misfired, crashing into Tel Aviv and Nevatim airbase, causing fires and injuries. Leaked footage shows as many as 12 interceptors fired at a single missile — all failing to stop its impact. Experts believe Iran’s strategy of staggered attacks at different hours is exhausting Israeli systems, with daily defense costs estimated at $300 million to $500 million USD.

Iran’s missiles, by contrast, cost under $200,000 each and are domestically produced, making this a war of economic attrition that favors Tehran. Iranian analysts have confirmed that only older-generation missiles have been used so far, with more sophisticated weapons in reserve.

According to former diplomat Amir Mousavi, Israel’s original plan was to assassinate 400 senior Iranian figures in a decapitation strike — including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. This plan failed, but Israel did succeed in killing several scientists and military officers.

Iran has launched coordinated strikes on military bases, oil refineries, and intelligence centers. The Haifa oil refinery, operated by Bazan, has been completely shut down. Damage to infrastructure is so severe that some buildings could take five years to rebuild, according to internal Israeli assessments.

As for the United States, Donald Trump has made conflicting statements, some suggesting support for Israel, others indicating reluctance to escalate. If the U.S. joins this war, Iran has warned it will target all American bases in the region. Given the U.S. experience in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Yemen, analysts doubt whether it can achieve meaningful results against a much stronger Iran.

Iran is preparing for a prolonged war. Sources close to the IRGC say Iran has “plans to attack multiple sites simultaneously,” and is “reserving advanced capabilities” for future phases. With Saudi Arabia, Yemen’s Ansarullah, and Iraqi resistance groups all signaling support, a broader regional escalation seems increasingly plausible.

Illusion Shattered

As the ruins of Haifa, Tel Aviv, and Nevatim airbase smolder, the myth of Israeli military invincibility lies exposed. No blackout, no censorship, and no propaganda campaign can conceal the reality now visible to millions across the region.

Israel’s resort to criminalizing information — banning footage, prosecuting journalists, and arresting citizens — is a desperate act by a government more interested in optics than truth, more concerned with image than the safety of its people.