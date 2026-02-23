type here...
b<>com launches new free end-to-end test hub for 5G/6G experimentation and mastering

Caroline Mercer
By Caroline Mercer

b<>com, a leading European technology research institute, today announced the release of its *Open XG Hub*: a new exciting software platform for end-to-end experimentation and mastering of 5G/6G. The platform is freely accessible upon request via b<>com’s website.

The hub provides a comprehensive test environment that brings together all the elements of a 5G or 6G network, integrating a modular Distributed Unit (b<>com RAN DU) that is O-RAN and 3GPP-compliant which enables it to adapt to all hardware platforms. This technology enables quick evaluation of various architectures, comparison of different software implementations and it tests and integrates third party components.

The technology is designed to accelerate research, experimentation, and proof-of-concept deployments in open and private 5G/6G networks. Users can easily swap, upgrade or reconfigure network components to match specific features, software versions or different experimental set-ups.

Applications and key features include:

◊     Deployment and testing of private 5G/6G networks

◊     Ability to conduct R&D on 5G/6G, O-RAN and optimization of networks

◊     Support for multiple frequency bands and bandwidths

◊     Compatibility with leading open-source projects

◊     Advanced monitoring and troubleshooting

◊     Advanced tracing, and debugging tools to support experimentation and analysis

Ideal for R&D and field validation of private 5G/6G networks, the platform enables the testing and validation of innovative services that require high data rates, ultra-low latency and secure, reliable connectivity.

“b<>com’s new 5G/6G technology gives innovators a practical and flexible way to experiment, de-risk, and accelerate new connectivity solutions, and is made available under an R&D evaluation licence to encourage wider contributions from the open source and research communities” said Patrick Savelli, Head of Advanced Connectivityat b<>com.

Get your free access and more technical information: https://b-com.com/en/discover-us/r-i-areas/advanced-connectivity/open-xg-hub.

As a trusted research and innovation partner for businesses, b<>com is a Technology Research Institute (IRT) specializing in next-generation digital technologies for decarbonization: connectivity, AI, imaging, human factors, cloud computing, digital technology, and society.

Its collaborative model fosters both technology and competitiveness while mitigating the risks associated with innovation. With its network of industrial and academic partners, b<>com and its investors develop innovative technologies for SMEs and large corporate groups across several sectors: Industry 5.0, defense, healthcare, cultural and creative industries, security, and agriculture.

