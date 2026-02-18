Théa announces roadmap aligned with global climate neutrality objectives

Théa, an independent pharmaceutical group dedicated exclusively to eye care, announces the development of a structured roadmap to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, in alignment with international climate objectives and the global ambition of carbon neutrality by 2045.

The roadmap establishes a framework for action and transparency, guiding emission reduction efforts over time while remaining consistent with evolving scientific methodologies and recognized standards.

2030 emission reduction targets

As part of this roadmap, Théa has defined intermediate targets for 2030:

– A 25% reduction in Scope 3 emissions

– A 42% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions

These targets are based on the Group’s first carbon footprint assessment and provide the framework for structuring its reduction efforts.



Carbon footprint baseline and scope

The 2030 targets rely on a first carbon footprint assessment conducted in 2023, covering Scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas emissions and based on 2022 data for Théa’s activities in France, where the Group’s headquarters are located. This assessment enabled the identification of principal emission sources and the prioritization of reduction levers.

In 2024, the assessment perimeter was expanded to also include the Group’s owned-production facilities and selected international affiliates. Results from this broader assessment are currently under consolidation.

Reporting scope may continue to evolve as data availability improves, and internal processes mature. Targets may be reviewed over time to reflect these developments.

Where reductions will focus

Reduction efforts concentrate on two main areas:

– Ecodesign and responsible purchasing, addressing Scope 3 emissions across the product life cycle through supplier engagement and the integration of environmental criteria into product and packaging development.

– Energy efficiency and lower-carbon operations, covering Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions through operational improvements across sites and facilities, as well as the gradual evolution of

mobility practices.

The approach prioritizes direct emission reductions. The treatment of residual emissions, including any potential use of mitigation mechanisms such as offsetting, will be defined and communicated transparently as the roadmap progresses.

A patient-first approach

The safety, quality and reliability of Théa’s treatments shape its operational decisions and long-term commitments. Any evolution in materials, manufacturing processes or suppliers is introduced carefully to ensure continuity of care and compliance with pharmaceutical standards.

Environmental improvements are integrated into this same operational discipline. Emission reduction initiatives are pursued wherever feasible, provided they remain fully compatible with the requirements governing the development and supply of medicines.

“Our responsibility as a pharmaceutical company is first and foremost to patients,” states Jean-Frédéric Chibret, President of Théa. “Reducing our environmental footprint must be approached with the same rigor that governs our treatments. This roadmap brings structure and transparency to that effort.”

“Carbon reduction forms part of a broader commitment to operating responsibly over the long term” adds Flore de Lamaze, Théa CSR Coordinator. “As our reporting scope expands and data consolidation advances, our approach will continue to evolve with transparency.”

Contributing to global climate objectives will rely on incremental progress and close collaboration across the Group and its partners throughout the value chain.

Théa is an independent European pharmaceutical company specialized in eye care. Based in Clermont-Ferrand, France, the family-owned company develops, produces and delivers eye-care treatments for patients around the world. Théa has established more than 35 affiliates and offices across Europe, North and South America, North Africa, and the Middle East, with products available in 75 countries. For more information on Théa’s carbon reduction roadmap, please visit www.thea.com