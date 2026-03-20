Sunlighten Opens London Flagship Showroom and Wellness Club Concept

Sunlighten, the global leader in science-backed infrared light and wellness products announced the opening of its first UK flagship showroom in central London, marking a major milestone in its expansion across residential and commercial markets.

Since entering the UK in 2019, the brand has established itself at the forefront of the fast-growing infrared category, spanning modular sauna cabins, bespoke custom installations, and advanced red light therapy solutions for homes, spas, wellness and fitness operators.

Backed by a Scientific Advisory Board and endorsed by more than 200 doctors and wellness experts including Dr Mark Hyman and public figures like Stella McCartney. The brand is trusted by elite athletes, like Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as top domestic and international football teams.

Located at 29–31 Great Portland Street, the flagship brings Sunlighten’s full ecosystem into one experiential space, showcasing infrared saunas alongside red light therapy. Sunlighten also introduced a new “infrared sauna club” concept designed to bring social and premium recovery experiences to Fitzrovia’s evolving wellness landscape. The grand opening drew some of the biggest names in the UK wellness space including Liz Earle, Davinia Taylor, and Tim Gray.

Demand for infrared, red light and recovery is accelerating, with UK Google search interest in infrared saunas up 130% and red light therapy up 435% over three years. Public sauna sites have also more than tripled since 2023, reflecting the rise of communal wellness.

“We are seeing a clear shift in how people approach wellness,” said Joie Risk, Managing Director of Sunlighten UK. “From the post covid boom of home wellness, increased education in infrared and red light therapy, to the growth of communal sauna culture. With our flagship, we’re introducing a new kind of wellness space for London — one where people can experience the benefits of infrared therapy while also connecting, resetting and prioritising recovery”.

Founded in 1999, Sunlighten is the global leader in infrared sauna innovation, dedicated to helping people improve their health and wellbeing through patented light and heat technology. With thirty-three patents, including the clinically proven SoloCarbon® far infrared sauna heater technology, which delivers up to 99% effectiveness in rejuvenating the body through superior quality and quantity of infrared energy. Sunlighten infrared saunas are located globally in homes, gyms, wellness centres like Four Seasons, Six Senses and The Ritz. The London flagship marks an important milestone for the brand’s continued international expansion and its mission to make infrared wellness more accessible.

To learn more, visit Sunlighten.com