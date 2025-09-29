Théa Opens a New Chapter in Retinal Diseases

Théa, the family-owned ophthalmic laboratory based in Auvergne, today announced advances in four breakthrough programs in the field of retinal diseases. These initiatives aim to deliver new treatments for rare and degenerative retinal conditions, many of which currently have no effective therapies.

For more than 30 years, Théa has been advancing eye health, delivering over 30 major innovations for the anterior segment of the eye, including treatments for dry eye, glaucoma, allergies, infections, inflammation, eyelid care, and ophthalmic surgery. The group is taking a new step forward by tackling diseases of the posterior segment of the eye, particularly the retina.

A major medical challenge

Retinal diseases such as age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and retinitis pigmentosa remain among the leading causes of severe, irreversible vision loss. They are considered one of the greatest challenges facing medical research today.

To address this need, Théa is advancing four innovative clinical programs, both directly and through strategic partnerships:

GAL-101 (in partnership with Galimedix)

A molecule designed to modulate beta-amyloid aggregation, intended to slow the progression of dry AMD and geographic atrophy. It is also under investigation for its neuroprotective potential in glaucoma and Alzheimer’s disease.

KIO-301 (in partnership with Kiora Pharmaceuticals)

An injectable photosensitive molecule intended to restore or improve vision in patients with advanced retinitis pigmentosa by directly stimulating retinal ganglion cells.

Sepofarsen (developed by Sepul Bio, Théa's dedicated business unit)

An RNA antisense therapy targeting Leber congenital amaurosis type 10 (LCA10), a rare genetic disorder that causes near-total vision loss from early childhood. The prevalence of LCA is 1/50,000 to 1/33,000 births and is responsible for 20% of blindness in school-aged children.

Ulteversen (Sepul Bio)

The first RNA therapy designed to address a specific mutation in the USH2 gene that causes retinitis pigmentosa. This degenerative disease can lead to blindness and, in some cases, hearing loss. It affects around 16,000 patients across Europe and the United States.

A family-owned company, with the freedom to shape its own future

“We believe in meaningful innovation guided by unmet medical needs. With ambition, we are approaching the posterior segment of the eye: we have chosen to conduct four research programs simultaneously in the field of retinal diseases, for which there is currently no treatment. It is in the DNA of an independent company to dare to make such strategic choices. We hope to improve patients’ lives.” said Jean-Frédéric Chibret, President of Théa.

Colin Francou, Chief Innovation Officer, added: “These programs, now in phase 2 and 3 clinical trials, target severe and complex conditions such as retinitis pigmentosa and Leber congenital amaurosis. While early results are promising, important steps remain before these therapies reach patients. Our mission is to translate scientific progress into real solutions for people, sometimes children, who currently have no treatment options.”

An integrated R&D model dedicated to excellence

Théa invests more than 12% of its annual revenue in R&D. Its innovation model combines the expertise of in-house teams with strategic partnerships with international biotech companies. All research, development, and production activities are based in France and Europe, with deep roots in Auvergne.

Théa

Théa is the leading independent European pharmaceutical company specialized in the research, development, and commercialization of eye care products. Based in Clermont-Ferrand, France, this family-owned and run company comprises more than 2,000 collaborators and has expanded by opening more than 35 affiliates and offices in Europe, North Africa, North and South America, and the Middle East. Its products are available in 75 countries. More on www.thea.com

Sepul Bio

Sepul Bio, a Théa business unit, is dedicated to pioneering RNA therapies for inherited retinal diseases, including ultevursen and sepofarsen. Ultevursen is an antisense oligonucleotide targeting exon 13 mutations in the USH2A gene, which may help slow photoreceptor degeneration and preserve vision. Sepofarsen targets mutations in the CEP290 gene, responsible for Leber congenital amaurosis type 10 (LCA10), a rare condition causing profound vision loss. www.sepulbio.com

Galimedix

Galimedix is a Phase 2 clinical-stage private company developing novel oral and topical neuroprotective therapies with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of serious brain and retinal diseases. Founded by a seasoned and highly dedicated team of bio-entrepreneurs, pharmaceutical executives and scientists, Galimedix’s groundbreaking small molecules offer the hope of changing the course of disease where amyloid beta (Aβ) plays a role, such as in Alzheimer’s disease, dry age-related macular degeneration (dAMD) and glaucoma – Galimedix’s initial areas of focus. https://galimedix.com

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing advanced therapies for retinal disease. We target critical pathways underlying retinal diseases using innovative small molecules to slow, stop, or restore vision loss. KIO-301 is being developed for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa, choroideremia, and Stargardt disease. It is a molecular photoswitch that has the potential to restore vision in patients with inherited and/or age-related retinal degeneration. KIO-104 is being developed for the treatment of retinal inflammation. It is a next-generation, non-steroidal, immuno-modulatory, and small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH). https://kiorapharma.com