Mirion selected as an official partner for World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development 2026, an International Day proclaimed by UNESCO

Mirion has been confirmed as an official partner for World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development (WED) 2026, the annual initiative highlighting the essential role that engineers and engineering plays around the world.

As a global leader in radiation safety and science, Mirion applies decades of engineering expertise in the detection, measurement and analysis of ionizing radiation to help protect people and the environment in high-stakes settings globally. Through ongoing innovation in instrumentation and digital platforms, the company supports the safe, reliable operation of nuclear power – a critical source of low-carbon energy – while also enabling advancements in cancer care, environmental stewardship and research. Mirion’s commitment to responsible innovation ensures that its technologies not only meet rigorous standards, but also help build a safer and more sustainable future.

“At Mirion, our work in physical and digital radiation safety solutions is grounded in precision, accountability and a commitment to understanding the environments our customers operate in. We are proud to support World Engineering Day, and to recognize the engineers whose work helps safeguard communities and enable critical technologies around the world,” says Thomas Logan, Mirion Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

World Engineering Day launched in Jakarta, Indonesia, on 4 March 2026, marking the start of a year-long campaign of events, films, features and news. The focus of this year’s theme is “Smart engineering for a sustainable future through innovation and digitalisation”.

An official International Day, as proclaimed by UNESCO, WED is operated by the World Federation of Engineering Organisations (WFEO), the global body that spans members from more than 100 countries and represents over 30 million engineers worldwide.

WED 2026 provides governments, UN-associated organisations, policymakers, educators and leaders in the public and private sectors with the opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of engineering. All campaign content will be produced by SJH Studios – the official media partner and broadcaster for WED – and hosted on the official WED website at www.worldengineeringday.net.

Seng-Chuan Tan, President of the WFEO, says: “World Engineering Day brings together engineers, governments, academia, industries and individuals to exchange ideas, drive innovation and take meaningful action. Collaboration is essential – we must work together to transform innovative ideas into real-world impact. When we bring together different voices, perspectives and expertise, we create stronger, more sustainable solutions.”

Ludovica Bellomaria, SJH Group Director, Operations, says: “World Engineering Day is a unique opportunity for organisations to share the best of what the global engineering community has to offer, so we’re excited to have Mirion providing their expertise in radiation safety as an official partner.”

To view Mirion’s WED content, go to https://worldengineeringday.net/partner/mirion/

The WED 2026 launch, campaign and related content went live on 4 March 2026 at www.worldengineeringday.net