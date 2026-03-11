EMA Aesthetics Announces Strategic Investment in MonoTx and Secures Board Representation, Advancing Regenerative Aesthetics Innovation

EMA Aesthetics (www.emaaesthetics.com), a global aesthetics company headquartered in Dublin, is pleased to announce a strategic investment in MonoTx Global Holdings, Inc. (“MonoTx”), strengthening the companies’ collaboration in next-generation regenerative aesthetics and expanding the foundation for long-term innovation.

The strategic investment deepens EMA’s existing relationship with MonoTx and supports a joint roadmap focused on the development, clinical validation, and future commercialisation of advanced regenerative solutions across professional aesthetics and adjacent categories. The collaboration includes access to specialised materials and joint project development to accelerate the creation of new products and applications.

As part of the transaction, EMA will appoint one director to the MonoTx Board of Directors, enabling governance participation and strategic alignment as the companies advance shared innovation priorities.

Malcolm Wall Morris, Co-Founder and CEO of EMA Aesthetics, commented:

“EMA’s mission is to lead through science-based innovation and deliver meaningful outcomes for clinics, practitioners, and patients. This strategic investment in MonoTx reinforces our commitment to regenerative aesthetics and strengthens our ability to develop and scale differentiated solutions globally. Board representation further ensures alignment as we progress a robust pipeline and accelerate the next chapter of EMA’s growth.”

Ken Giacin, CEO of MonoTx Global Holdings, Inc., added:

“We are delighted to welcome EMA Aesthetics as a strategic investor and collaborator. EMA has a clear track record of execution in global aesthetics and a strong vision for science-led product development. We look forward to working closely together as we build new solutions and expand the impact of our work.”

This collaboration supports EMA’s continued focus on innovation in regenerative care, combination therapy, and clinically informed product development—extending the company’s ability to meet the evolving needs of aesthetic medicine worldwide.

EMA Aesthetics, founded in 2019 and headquartered in Ireland, is an international company which specialises in the development and creation of advanced skincare technology, focused on combination therapy, that enhance non-invasive aesthetic procedures, providing professional aesthetic products and services. EMA Aesthetics has offices in Ireland, Belgium and the United Arab Emirates with a sales network which covers 30 countries and regions around the world.

MonoTx Global Holdings, Inc. is a U.S.-based company focused on specialised regenerative materials and innovation supporting clinical and commercial development across multiple applications. MonoTx is a clinical stage Biotech company founded in 2015 with mission of identifying and isolating the components of umbilical cord blood, in order to understand, develop and unlock the regenerative and therapeutic potential of each component.