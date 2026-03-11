World Engineering Day 2026 to include Uberbinder as an official partner

Uberbinder has been selected as an official partner for World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development (WED) 2026, the annual initiative highlighting the essential role that engineers and engineering plays around the world.

As a pioneer in low-carbon asphalt, Uberbinder is making more sustainable binder technology a cost-effective and viable option for the engineers of the future.

“Being appointed an official partner for World Engineering Day 2026 is a powerful recognition of what sustainable engineering can achieve,” says Jett Yang, CEO and co-founder of Uberbinder. “At Uberbinder, our mission is to deliver durable, scalable, high-performance roads while reducing carbon across the infrastructure lifecycle. Partnering with WED allows us to collaborate with the global engineering community to accelerate innovation, share emerging solutions, and support the development of resilient, low-carbon infrastructure systems for a changing climate. This partnership represents an important step in translating innovation into real-world climate impact.”

World Engineering Day launched in Jakarta, Indonesia, on 4 March 2026, marking the start of a year-long campaign of events, films, features and news. The focus of this year’s theme is “Smart engineering for a sustainable future through innovation and digitalisation”.

An official International Day, as proclaimed by UNESCO, WED is operated by the World Federation of Engineering Organisations (WFEO), the global body that spans members from more than 100 countries and represents over 30 million engineers worldwide.

WED 2026 provides governments, UN-associated organisations, policymakers, educators and leaders in the public and private sectors with the opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of engineering. All campaign content will be produced by SJH Studios – the official media partner and broadcaster for WED – and hosted on the official WED website at www.worldengineeringday.net.

Seng-Chuan Tan, President of the WFEO, says: “World Engineering Day brings together engineers, governments, academia, industries and individuals to exchange ideas, drive innovation and take meaningful action. Collaboration is essential – we must work together to transform innovative ideas into real-world impact. When we bring together different voices, perspectives and expertise, we create stronger, more sustainable solutions.”

Eleanor Hall, SJH Operations Director for WED, says: “As the official media partner for World Engineering Day, the team at SJH Studios are really excited to help present this year’s celebration of engineering and delighted to have Uberbinder on board, as a global authority in low-carbon asphalt.”

To view Uberbinder’s WED content, go to https://worldengineeringday.net/partner/uberbinder/

The WED 2026 launch, campaign and related content went live on 4 March 2026 at www.worldengineeringday.net