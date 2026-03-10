Accell announced as an official partner for World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development 2026, an International Day proclaimed by UNESCO

Accell has been named as an official partner for World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development (WED) 2026, the annual initiative highlighting the essential role that engineers and engineering plays around the world.

As a leader in low-carbon transportation, Accell is accelerating the transition towards more accessible and sustainable mobility in communities across Europe.

“Engineering is at the heart of how we design, produce and deliver mobility solutions,” says Fatima Mimouni, Vice President ESG, Risk & Compliance. “Through innovation, circular thinking and responsible production, we aim to support the goals of sustainable development and accelerate the shift to lower-carbon transport.”

World Engineering Day celebrations will be launched in Jakarta, Indonesia, on 4 March 2026, marking the start of a year-long campaign of events, films, features and news. The focus of this year’s theme is “Smart engineering for a sustainable future through innovation and digitalisation”.

An official International Day, as proclaimed by UNESCO, WED is operated by the World Federation of Engineering Organisations (WFEO), the global body that spans members from more than 100 countries and represents over 30 million engineers worldwide.

WED 2026 provides governments, UN-associated organisations, policymakers, educators and leaders in the public and private sectors with the opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of engineering. All campaign content will be produced by SJH Studios – the official media partner and broadcaster for WED – and hosted on the official WED website at www.worldengineeringday.net.

Seng-Chuan Tan, President of the WFEO, says: “World Engineering Day brings together engineers, governments, academia, industries and individuals to exchange ideas, drive innovation and take meaningful action. Collaboration is essential – we must work together to transform innovative ideas into real-world impact. When we bring together different voices, perspectives and expertise, we create stronger, more sustainable solutions.”

Stephen Van Der Merwe, SJH Group Director, Licensing, Legal and Contracts, says: “Accell is a leader in low-carbon transport, and we’re thrilled to have them on board as an official partner for this year’s World Engineering Day campaign.”

To view Accell’s WED content, go to https://worldengineeringday.net/partner/accell/

The WED 2026 launch, campaign and related content went live on 4 March 2026 at www.worldengineeringday.net