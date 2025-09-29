Israel’s Eighth Front: The War on Independent Media

When Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the UN General Assembly in late September 2025, the visual told the story: rows of empty seats as delegates staged walkouts. He boasted that Israel was waging seven simultaneous wars and would “get the job done.”

But, as veteran diplomat Alastair Crooke explained to Judge Andrew Napolitano, the decisive theater isn’t Gaza or Lebanon—it’s the U.S. information sphere. “The eighth front,” Crooke said, “is inside the United States… against podcasters and influencers.” The aim is to control platforms, algorithms, and narratives before a generational shift in American opinion hardens into policy.

Crooke’s wider frame ties the information war to a strategic push: keep Russia tied down over Ukraine while moving toward confrontation with Iran and locking up energy levers from the Middle East to Venezuela and Argentina. Whether or not one accepts that grand design, the logic of the eighth front is clear: without U.S. public consent, the rest becomes harder—militarily, diplomatically, and financially.

Buying silence, manufacturing consent

Israel’s sway over legacy outlets predates the current war. Crooke argues it solidified during the Obama years and intensified during COVID, when narrative management calcified. Reporters who depart from the line are disciplined (AP’s Emily Wilder, CNN’s Octavia Nasr), while editorial pages reflexively launder official talking points. But something broke during Gaza 2023–25: Palestinian livestreams and independent outlets pierced the firewall, bringing raw images of sieges and strikes directly to mass audiences. The monopoly cracked—and so began the counter-offensive.

On the platforms themselves, civil-society monitors have logged systematic takedowns of Palestine-related content. Investigations documented widespread removal and downranking of Gaza posts across Instagram and Facebook during the 2023 escalation, describing the practices as systemic censorship of Palestine content.

Meanwhile, U.S. polling has tilted under the pressure of that imagery and independent reporting. Multiple surveys show younger Americans increasingly sympathize with Palestinians; overall sympathy for Israelis has fallen to multi-decade lows, and among Democrats, sympathies now run decisively toward Palestinians.

Netanyahu’s open admission: social media is a “weapon”—and TikTok is “the most important purchase”

In New York and Washington around UN week and a White House visit, Netanyahu met with U.S. influencers to lay out the playbook: social media is “the most important weapon,” he said—and TikTok is “the most important purchase… going on right now.” If Israel can “get” TikTok and align X with Elon Musk’s cooperation, “we get a lot.” Video clips of the briefing circulated widely.

The timing was not incidental. On the same news cycle, reports described a U.S. consortium advancing a TikTok-U.S. operations deal—raising concerns that pro-Israel billionaires would gain leverage over the algorithm most influential with Gen-Z. Netanyahu’s candor about courting X (“Elon is a friend”) underscored that platform capture—by purchase, policy pressure, or personal relationships—has become a central plank of Israel’s information doctrine.

If TikTok sets the culture for hundreds of millions while X shapes elite discourse, owning or influencing both would fuse bottom-up and top-down narrative power. Whether the strategy will work is contested—even some mainstream commentators derided the influencer briefing as tone-deaf—but the intent is no longer hidden: algorithmic battles are national-security doctrine.

Case file: Britain—secret briefings, editorial capture

While the U.S. front leans heavily on platform strategy, Britain’s version looks like classic access politics. Documents released in Israel under the Freedom of Information Act show that former IDF chief Aviv Kohavi held private meetings with BBC news director Richard Burgess, Guardian editor-in-chief Katharine Viner, and FT editor Roula Khalaf between 7–9 November 2023—weeks into the Gaza bombardment, as deaths crossed 10,000. The trip was coordinated by Israel’s Foreign Ministry and the IDF to “enhance the trend of support for Israel.”

A BBC insider called the meeting unprecedented and outrageous, warning it caused irreparable damage to credibility. Planning memos described top editors as “influencers” whose cooperation was highly important for Israel’s legitimacy in its “Iron Swords” war. Meetings were also slated with Sky’s chair and senior UK defense and intelligence officials. The optics are stark: in the midst of alleged war crimes, a recently retired IDF chief quietly briefed Britain’s most powerful newsrooms off the record.

The Telegraph: from Fourth Estate to fifth column

Once a pillar of British conservatism, The Daily Telegraph has, in recent years, morphed into a dependable amplifier of Israeli state narratives. During Gaza 2024–25, it questioned Palestinian casualty counts, framed Israeli operations as reluctant necessity, and waged a PR war against the BBC for supposed Gaza-coverage breaches—while publishing anonymously sourced stories that risked legitimizing strikes on civilian infrastructure.

The emblematic episode came in June 2024, when the Telegraph alleged Hezbollah stashed Iranian weapons at Beirut International Airport. Lebanon promptly opened the airport to diplomats and journalists. No evidence emerged, and the claim was widely condemned as “narrative laundering”—potential cover for bombing a civilian hub, as in 2006. The Telegraph’s own follow-up acknowledged denials; independent observers documented the debunk.

Ownership wrangles deepened concerns. Dovid Efune, a pro-Israel media entrepreneur, surfaced as a suitor, raising alarms that any residual independence would vanish. Tellingly, when Kohavi met Britain’s media elite in 2023, the Telegraph was conspicuously absent. Analysts’ read: it didn’t need persuading. Under editor Chris Evans, the paper has platformed op-eds denying Israeli culpability, smeared critics as antisemitic, and reflexively defended Israeli conduct—a conversion from conservative broadsheet to partisan organ in Israel’s information war.

This transformation isn’t an abstraction. Media that pre-legitimizes military narratives—from “human shields” to “precision strikes” to “terror tunnels under hospitals”—changes what’s politically possible. When press offices get flattened—like the AP/Al Jazeera tower in 2021—the echo chamber shrugs and moves on.

Inside the eighth front: how influence runs

1) Platform governance and acquisition.

Pressure or purchase to steer distribution: the proposed TikTok U.S. deal; explicit outreach to X; lobbying for stricter moderation of “anti-Semitism” (often conflated with Israel criticism) to down-rank Gaza content. Meta’s audits and watchdog reporting have repeatedly found suppression of pro-Palestine voices despite public promises of neutrality.

2) Editorial courtship at scale.

Closed-door briefings with top editors (Kohavi in London) during kinetic operations; the goal is to lock frames early: Israel as reluctant actor; Palestinian sources as tainted; civilian tolls as “unverified.”

3) Smear-and-starve tactics.

Independent outlets face lawsuits, advertiser boycotts, demonetization, and shadow bans. Figures such as Max Blumenthal and Scott Ritter have been repeatedly de-platformed or financially throttled; hosts like Judge Napolitano are targeted with boycotts for merely airing dissenting analysis.

4) Culture-industry leverage.

From studios to streamers, ownership consolidations concentrate gatekeeping. While causality is complex, the gravitational pull of owners’ politics shapes what gets green-lit, promoted, or buried—especially on Israel/Palestine.

What the polls say (and why it terrifies Jerusalem)

In the aggregate, U.S. sympathy for Israelis still leads, but the gap has shrunk to historic lows; among Democrats, sympathies now run decisively toward Palestinians, while young Americans increasingly reject unconditional support for Israel. The long-term risk for Israel is stark: if U.S. youth become U.S. policymakers, the security umbrella frays. Hence Crooke’s warning: lose the young, lose America.

This is the existential core of the eighth front. It’s not only about silencing today’s critics; it’s about neutralizing tomorrow’s Congress.

The influencer summit: message, messengers, and blowback

Clips from Netanyahu’s influencer briefing show a mix of earnest pro-Israel talking points and crude, stereotype-laden content designed for virality. While many mocked the effort as self-parody—and comments on TikTok skewered the presenters—the point isn’t persuasion by argument; it’s algorithmic seeding. Visibility is victory on short-form feeds. If even a small fraction of apolitical scrollers absorb “Israel is defending itself / critics are antisemitic / AIPAC isn’t foreign influence” frames, the cost-benefit pencils out. The push looks like an overt attempt to convert feed dominance into political insulation, with Netanyahu’s own words as the master key.

The personal cost of dissent

For independent reporters, the price is de-platforming and litigation. For Palestinian journalists, it’s lethal. Since 2023, Gaza has been the deadliest conflict for media workers in modern history. Israel’s strike on the AP/Al Jazeera tower—still lacking public evidence of the alleged Hamas presence—remains a case study in punishing the press. Aviv Kohavi later said he had “not one gram of regret.”

The pattern is coherent: smother scrutiny abroad, destroy witnesses at home.

Legal chill and the European mirror

The UK’s proscription of Palestine Action under counter-terror laws criminalizes even symbolic support, with protesters arrested at scale near party conferences; the government seeks to shunt legal challenges into a specialized tribunal. Civil-liberties groups warn of a chilling new precedent for speech around Israel/Palestine.

Across Europe and Australia, “anti-Semitism action plans” increasingly blur critique of Israeli policy with hate speech. The result is a compliance culture where editors self-censor, platforms over-remove, and protesters face terror-law exposure.

Back to Crooke: the grand chessboard

Crooke’s core thesis is that Washington’s security apparatus wants Russia kept simmering, not boiling, to prevent Moscow (and Beijing) from materially backstopping Iran if/when Israel and the U.S. escalate. In that frame, the eighth front—winning the narrative in America—becomes precondition for escalation: it sustains the coalition, chokes off dissent, and keeps youth disaffection quarantined from power.

He also warns of Israel’s overextension: reservist shortfalls, grinding Gaza attrition, talk of invading south Lebanon up to the Litani to smash Hezbollah’s heavier arsenal. The risk calculus—too many fronts, too few troops—collides with the need to declare victories in the information space.

Why this front matters more than the other seven

Militaries can dominate ground briefly; narratives sustain legitimacy. Netanyahu’s empty UN hall suggests that global opinion is slipping beyond repair. At home in the U.S., polls trend away from Israel, particularly among the young. Platforms once thought apolitical are now openly contested sovereign terrain.

Hence the strategy: buy platforms, brief editors, punish independents, and criminalize solidarity. It won’t flip the world overnight—but it can slow the realignment, muddy accountability, and extract a few more years of impunity.

The fight for journalism itself

Israel may yet “get the job done” on some fronts. But on the eighth, the outcome will decide whether journalism remains a check on power—or becomes merely another silo in a platform owner’s ad stack.

As Gaza’s rubble smolders and more Americans recoil from endless war, one truth hardens: the struggle over who controls the feed is now a question of war and peace. The eighth front isn’t auxiliary; it is the frontline.