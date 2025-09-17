Jiang Xueqin, a Chinese educator and writer best known for advising schools on teaching creativity, has ignited fierce debate with a lecture in which he compared Israel’s military campaign in Gaza to ancient practices of ritual human sacrifice.

Jiang, a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts (RSA) and a researcher at the Global Education Innovation Initiative at Harvard Graduate School of Education, has built his career on education reform and creativity in classrooms. Yet his latest public talk, recorded for YouTube, ventures into some of the darkest terrain of human history and international politics.

Framed as a discussion on “how evil triumphs,” Jiang’s lecture situates the bombardment of Gaza not merely as warfare but as a ritual spectacle — violence performed openly, in front of the world, to bind a community together and provoke global outrage. The idea is unsettling, provocative, and highly controversial.

A Lecture That Shocked Audiences

Jiang began his talk with a warning: because of YouTube’s content moderation policies, he would write down certain words but not say them aloud, noting that using them directly could trigger censorship. One such word was “genocide,” the legal and moral term now central to international debates on Gaza.

“The world can see it for ourselves,” he told viewers, pointing out that nearly half of Gaza’s 2.3 million people are children. “It’s almost as though the Israelis want us to see it and want us to hate them.” For Jiang, this visibility was the point. If Israel wanted to remove Gaza’s population quietly, he argued, there are less conspicuous methods. Instead, he suggested, the decision to wage war in such a visible, brutal way resembled ritual sacrifice — the killing of innocents to create a spectacle of horror, intended to unify Israelis and accelerate an apocalyptic confrontation.

To illustrate, Jiang reached deep into the historical record: Aztec temples stacked with skulls from ritual killings, Phoenician legends of child sacrifice, Roman triumphs where defeated leaders were strangled in public. He then turned to Chinese military history, where generals sometimes forced their soldiers to fight with a river at their backs — leaving no escape but to fight or die. For Israel, Jiang argued, the “river” was the taboo of killing children. By crossing that line, the state left itself no retreat, binding its people together in a fight to the end.

New Developments: Genocide Findings from the UN and Scholars

Until recently, Jiang’s framing seemed like a radical interpretation, a metaphor pushing the boundaries of political commentary. But the past weeks have seen a dramatic shift: the question of genocide in Gaza is no longer just rhetorical. It is being formally investigated, debated, and documented at the highest international levels.

In September 2025, the United Nations’ Independent International Commission of Inquiry, chaired by former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay, released a 72-page report concluding that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. The Commission found that Israel had committed four of the five acts defined under the 1948 Genocide Convention: killing members of a protected group; causing serious bodily or mental harm; deliberately inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about physical destruction; and measures intended to prevent births. The report went further, stating that genocidal intent was the only reasonable inference given statements by senior leaders and the cumulative conduct of the war.

The previous month, the International Association of Genocide Scholars — the leading academic body in the field — passed a resolution affirming that Israel’s actions in Gaza meet the legal definition of genocide. This rare consensus among genocide scholars underscores the severity of the allegations.

For Jiang’s critics, the use of the word “sacrifice” may sound conspiratorial. But the international community is increasingly using the word “genocide” — a term with immense legal and political weight. The overlap is striking: both frameworks suggest not just mass killing, but killing with intent, killing with purpose, and killing with meaning.

Legal Consequences: ICJ and ICC

These findings will now reverberate through international legal institutions. The International Court of Justice (ICJ), based in The Hague, is currently hearing a case brought by South Africa accusing Israel of violating the Genocide Convention. In January 2024, the Court ordered provisional measures requiring Israel to prevent acts of genocide and ensure humanitarian access, though it stopped short of calling for a ceasefire. The case remains ongoing, and the new UN report could provide critical evidence for the judges as they weigh the final merits.

Meanwhile, the International Criminal Court (ICC) has already issued arrest warrants for senior Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity, such as starvation as a method of warfare. With genocide allegations now reinforced by both UN investigators and academic consensus, the ICC prosecutor could expand the scope of charges to include genocide itself. Unlike the ICJ, which rules on the responsibility of states, the ICC prosecutes individuals. A finding of genocide could therefore lead to the most senior Israeli officials facing personal criminal liability.

Both courts face enormous political pressure. Israel rejects the allegations outright, calling them biased and politically motivated. The United States and several allies have echoed those criticisms, while many nations in the Global South have rallied behind the proceedings. Regardless of the outcome, the cases have already shifted the diplomatic landscape: for the first time, Israel is being formally investigated for the gravest crime under international law.

Spectacle, Intent, and the Global Audience

The resonance between Jiang’s lecture and these new developments is striking. He argued that the killing in Gaza is meant to be seen — meant to provoke horror, meant to unite one community by outraging another. The UN Commission did not frame its findings in terms of ritual or apocalyptic theology, but it did point to public statements by Israeli leaders that indicated intent, and to the visible, systematic pattern of destruction that has left the world horrified.

Jiang’s analogy to ancient civilizations risks oversimplifying modern geopolitics. But the overlap with contemporary legal findings — that intent is central, and that public acts of killing children constitute not collateral damage but part of a systematic policy — has given his argument unexpected traction. The idea that Israel is “creating the ultimate taboo” aligns, in a different register, with what legal scholars call dolus specialis, the specific intent to destroy a group in whole or in part.

From Classroom Reform to Global Conflict

For those who know Jiang primarily as an education reformer, the lecture came as a surprise. He has spent decades advising Chinese schools on how to cultivate creativity and critical thinking. He has written extensively in Chinese and global media on education policy. His association with Harvard’s Global Education Innovation Initiative underscores his reputation as a pragmatic reformer rather than a political radical.

Yet Jiang’s Gaza lecture reveals another side: a willingness to use historical patterns, speculative reasoning, and provocative metaphor to grapple with contemporary atrocities. Whether read as a daring thought experiment or as inflammatory rhetoric, his intervention demonstrates the reach of Gaza’s war — not only devastating a population, but also reshaping discourse in classrooms, lecture halls, and global debates.

A Debate That Will Not Go Away

What is happening in Gaza is no longer only a matter of competing narratives. It is being adjudicated in the world’s highest courts, scrutinized by genocide scholars, and debated in the public sphere with increasing urgency. Jiang Xueqin’s framing — disturbing, unsettling, but impossible to ignore — now intersects with official findings that Israel may be committing genocide.

Whether one views the war through the lens of ritual, theology, or international law, the stakes are immense. The destruction of Gaza has left tens of thousands dead, displaced millions, and provoked some of the largest global protests in decades. The question now is not only how history will judge, but how international law will rule — and whether the world will act on those judgments.