Ducon Launches R&D Program to Develop Solvent-Based Carbon Capture Technology

Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd. (“Ducon” or the “Company”), a leading engineering solutions provider based in Thane, today announced that it has commenced research and development to design and pilot a next-generation solvent-based technology for carbon capture. The program aims to deliver a scalable, cost-effective solution to capture CO₂ from flue gas streams across power, cement, steel, oil & gas and other hard-to-abate industries.

Ducon’s new initiative underscores its commitment to industrial decarbonization and long-term value creation for shareholders

Building on Ducon’s decades of experience in air pollution control, bulk material handling and clean energy, this R&D effort will focus on advanced solvent formulations, optimized mass-transfer equipment, and heat-integration schemes intended to reduce energy consumption and lifecycle costs. The Company’s initial phase includes bench-scale experimentation, process modeling, and partnerships with academic and industrial collaborators to accelerate time-to-pilot.

“Solvent-based capture remains the most technically proven route for post-combustion applications, offering retrofit flexibility for brownfield facilities across India,” said Aron Govil, CMD of the Company, “By investing in solvent-based carbon capture R&D today, we aim to position Ducon as a trusted technology partner for customers seeking practical, bankable pathways to meet their CO2 emissions targets.”

A significant market opportunity in India

India’s decarbonization roadmap points to growing deployment of carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) to complement renewable energy and efficiency gains, especially in sectors where process emissions are unavoidable. With large clusters of cement, steel, and refining assets—and a strong pipeline of gas- and coal-based power for grid stability—the addressable market for capture systems, balance-of-plant integration, and long-term service agreements is substantial. The Indian carbon capture and storage market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3% from 2025 to 2030. The Indian government’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions is actively promoting CCUS technologies through policies and the development of an Indian Carbon Market, creating a strong incentive for investment.

Value for investors

The Company expects this R&D initiative to create multi-year value in three ways:

Technology Differentiation: Proprietary solvent blends and optimized absorber/stripper configurations can reduce energy penalty and consumables, improving project economics and competitiveness in tenders. High-Margin Services: Engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) opportunities will be created for the Company for construction of such plants and furthermore long-term operations, maintenance, and solvent management services, supporting recurring revenue and margin resilience. Strategic Optionality: As the CCUS ecosystem scales—encompassing capture, compression, transport, utilization, and storage—Ducon anticipates opportunities for partnerships and platform expansion that can broaden the Company’s addressable market and enhance returns on invested capital.

Next steps

Ducon plans to advance from bench-scale testing to a pilot installation, subject to validation milestones. The Company will provide updates as it achieves key technical and commercial progress, including performance metrics, partner announcements, and customer demonstrations.

Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd., headquartered in Thane, India, is technology EPC company, that provides engineering solutions and technologies for environmental control, clean energy, infrastructure, and process industries. The Company delivers end-to-end capabilities spanning design, supply, installation, and lifecycle services.