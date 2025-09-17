Baby Milk, Not Bullets: The Sumud Flotilla’s Mission to Gaza

In the early hours of dawn, a small vessel unfurled its sails on the Mediterranean, its cargo hold packed not with weapons or contraband, but with baby milk, bandages, and antibiotics. This is the Sumud Flotilla, a coalition of activists and humanitarians who say their mission is simple: to break the siege of Gaza and deliver life-saving supplies to a population cut off from the world.

“We bring baby milk, not bullets,” one organizer declared before departure, a phrase that has since become a rallying cry for the mission.

A Voyage of Steadfastness

The word Sumud means “steadfast perseverance” in Arabic, and it captures the essence of what the flotilla represents — determination in the face of overwhelming force. For more than 17 years, Gaza has been under a blockade enforced by Israel and, to a lesser extent, Egypt, restricting the flow of goods, medicine, and basic necessities to over two million Palestinians.

UN agencies and rights investigators warn of catastrophic shortages of food, clean water, and medical supplies. Infant formula and baby milk are among the most desperately needed. In Gaza’s hospitals, mothers unable to breastfeed due to malnutrition have few alternatives, while pharmacies display empty shelves.

Accusations and Counter-Narratives

Even before the boats reached open water, the flotilla became the subject of fierce political attacks. On September 17, Israel’s Diaspora Affairs Ministry released a report alleging that the flotilla’s leadership has “documented ties to Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood.” Minister Amichai Chikli amplified the claims on social media, framing the mission as “terror-linked propaganda under the guise of aid.”

The report singled out Muhammad Nadir al-Nuri, a Malaysian activist and CEO of Cinta Gaza Malaysia (CGM), alleging that he funded projects in Gaza under Hamas governance. Other flotilla figures were accused of meeting Hamas representatives or supporting groups affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood.

Flotilla organizers reject the charges as a familiar tactic: every attempt to break the siege is branded “terrorist” to delegitimize international solidarity. “We are bringing baby milk, not bullets,” one organizer said. “Israel calls us terrorists because they fear our message: that Gaza’s children deserve to live.”

Under Attack at Sea

The campaign to stop the flotilla has been physical as well as rhetorical.

Tunisian waters: After long delays in port, activists reported two suspected drone attacks on vessels off Tunisia, describing incendiary drops intended to disable ships. “They try to stop our mission,” one crew member said. “No one was severely wounded and we sustained no structural damage — but it was a warning.”

Maltese approaches (May 3): The Gaza Freedom Flotilla vessel Conscience was damaged by drones outside Maltese territorial waters , forcing a retreat with visible hull damage.

The Gaza Freedom Flotilla vessel was , forcing a retreat with visible hull damage. Earlier 2025 attempts: Freedom Flotilla coalition boats Conscience , Madlin , and Handala were intercepted in international waters; activists report beatings, detention, interrogation, and deportation — incidents they argue violate maritime law.

Freedom Flotilla coalition boats , , and were intercepted in international waters; activists report beatings, detention, interrogation, and deportation — incidents they argue violate maritime law. At sea now: Organizers say communications jamming, drone intimidation and shadowing by patrol craft have continued as the Sumud convoy proceeds.

Despite this, the flotilla has regrouped and pushed on. As of this writing, nearly 50 civilian vessels are strung out across the central Mediterranean, with several hundred participants aboard (numbers vary by leg), currently massing near Sicily and expecting to link up with additional boats from Italy and the Greek islands.

A Global Flotilla, a Global Shield

Unlike earlier voyages, the Sumud Flotilla sails with unprecedented international backing. Sixteen nations — from Spain, Ireland, and Slovenia to South Africa, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and across Turkey, Qatar, Oman to Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, the Maldives, and Libya — have publicly declared the mission civilian, lawful, and humanitarian, warning that any unlawful act against it — including attacks in international waters or illegal detention — will trigger accountability.

This is a profound shift. In the past, flotillas were easily isolated: a handful of boats dismissed as fringe activism, intercepted with little diplomatic fallout. In 2010, when Israeli commandos stormed the Mavi Marmara in international waters and killed nine activists, Turkey was left to rage alone while most governments looked away. Later flotillas in 2018, 2020, and 2023 were intercepted with scarcely a ripple. Boats were seized, activists detained, aid confiscated — and the world moved on.

This time, however, governments have positioned themselves as political bodyguards. If Israel boards or attacks the vessels, it will not just be acting against activists, but against the citizens of sixteen countries — several of them major regional powers. What once could be dismissed as routine piracy may now spark diplomatic retaliation, sanctions, or new filings at the International Court of Justice, where Israel already faces genocide proceedings.

Civilian Defiance

On deck, the passengers reflect this global character. They are students, trade unionists, parliamentarians, cultural figures — and high-profile activists (organizers say figures like Greta Thunberg have aligned with or joined segments of the voyage) — sailing with baby formula and bandages. Their strength lies not in force of arms but in defiance, in the flags that fly from their ships, the GoPros streaming their journey, and the mass protests rippling across the Mediterranean.

From Tunis (where thousands rallied after the drone strikes) to Barcelona, Genoa, Paris, Naples and beyond, crowds have turned ports into stages of solidarity. “It isn’t the cargo that terrifies,” critics of Israel say — sacks of flour, crates of antibiotics, powdered milk — “it’s the cameras, the flags, and the audacity.” Each flotilla undermines Israel’s carefully curated narrative of perpetual victimhood, exposing the blockade as collective punishment rather than security.

“Are we really supposed to believe Greta Thunberg is Hamas?” one activist asked. “That MPs are hiding rockets in food bags? That students are smuggling missiles in their backpacks?”

Why Scale Matters This Time

Veteran observers note the difference between a single high-profile boat and a coordinated civilian fleet. The sheer size — dozens of vessels, hundreds of participants from across 40+ countries — makes interception more complex and politically riskier. As one on-board emergency doctor put it from the Sicilian coast, the flotilla isn’t only trying to reach Gaza; it’s democracy from below, forcing governments to confront their own inaction and the legal duties they’ve avoided.

A Line in the Water

The Sumud Flotilla sails against a backdrop of mounting legal and diplomatic pressure on Israel. A UN Human Rights Council-appointed team has concluded Israel’s actions in Gaza constitute genocide (accusations Israel denies). South Africa has brought formal charges to the ICJ. Several states have downgraded ties. Meanwhile, images of skeletal children starving under blockade have burned into global consciousness.

This is why the flotilla resonates so powerfully. It is not a naval convoy, not an empire’s projection of force. It is a fleet of civilians demanding that international law apply in real time, not only in delayed court rulings years after the fact.

Whether the “bodyguard nations” will act if blood is spilled remains uncertain. But already, the flotilla has forced governments to choose — between solidarity and silence, between complicity and accountability.

As the small boats push forward on the open sea, their crates of baby milk stacked neatly in the hold, the message carries far beyond the Mediterranean: in a world where governments continue to supply bullets, ordinary people are choosing instead to bring milk.

What Happens Next: Three Scenarios and Likely Fallout

Scenario 1: Harassment Without Boarding

At sea: Shadowing by gunboats, radio threats, water cannons, electronic jamming, drone overflights.

Shadowing by gunboats, radio threats, water cannons, electronic jamming, drone overflights. Immediate impact: Delays, mechanical wear, separation of vessels — but crucially, no seizures or injuries.

Delays, mechanical wear, separation of vessels — but crucially, no seizures or injuries. International response: EU debate led by Spain/Ireland/Slovenia; renewed pushes to review the EU–Israel Association Agreement. Latin America/Africa: Brazil/Colombia escalate via regional bodies; South Africa appends incidents to the ICJ genocide case. Gulf/Asia: Qatar/Oman and Indonesia/Malaysia coordinate démarches; OIC emergency session demands maritime safe passage.

Media/optics: Continuous livestreams make harassment visible; sympathy for flotilla grows; Israel’s security framing frays.

Scenario 2: Non-Lethal Boarding and Seizure

At sea: Commandos board in international waters; crews detained; vessels diverted to Ashdod; cargo confiscated.

Commandos board in international waters; crews detained; vessels diverted to Ashdod; cargo confiscated. Immediate impact: Dozens/hundreds detained and deported; amid the chaos, some vessels might slip through.

Dozens/hundreds detained and deported; amid the chaos, some vessels might slip through. International response: Diplomatic: Ambassadors recalled (Turkey precedent); reciprocal downgrades by Brazil/Colombia; joint actions by the 16 “bodyguard nations.” Legal: Urgent ICJ applications citing piracy/interference with humanitarian relief; universal-jurisdiction complaints in European courts. Economic/political: Sanctions debates intensify; motions to suspend arms export licenses; ports/unions weigh boycotts of Israeli-linked cargo.

Media/optics: Footage of masked boardings versus civilians with baby formula becomes iconic; governments face domestic pressure to escalate.

Scenario 3: Lethal Force / Mass Casualties

At sea: Live fire on decks; deaths or serious injuries; multiple ships disabled.

Live fire on decks; deaths or serious injuries; multiple ships disabled. Immediate impact: Emergency medevacs; UNSC emergency session; mass protests worldwide.

Emergency medevacs; emergency session; mass protests worldwide. International response: Legal: New ICJ urgent measures; ICC filings for attacks on civilians/humanitarian mission; state-to-state cases multiply. Diplomatic: Waves of expulsions/recalls; suspension of defense MOUs; explicit sanctions pushed by Spain/Ireland/South Africa/Brazil; proposals for UN-flagged convoys or civilian escorts. Economic/civil society: Large-scale divestment; port blockades; union refusals to handle Israeli-linked shipping; cultural/academic boycotts expand.

Media/optics: A global tipping point; comparisons to the Mavi Marmara multiplied; Israel’s narrative credibility collapses beyond core allies.

The Wild Card: Will the “Bodyguards” Hold the Line?

The 16 states have created political cover that Israel cannot easily dismiss. The test is whether they back statements with actions: coordinated démarches, legal moves, economic pressure, and — if necessary — organized maritime protection for future civilian convoys. If they blink, Israel’s impunity resets. If they act, the blockade’s legitimacy could begin to crack.