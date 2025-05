With just 4 weeks to go, pre-registration is building fast for EBME Expo 2025, the UK’s leading healthcare technology exhibition and conference series.

Visitors to the event will be able to choose from a range of 5 accredited conferences and 9 workshops and see healthcare technology and equipment from more than 165 global suppliers in the exhibition.

EBME Expo 2025 takes place at the Coventry Building Society Arena, West Midlands, on Wednesday 25th and Thursday 26th of June.

https://ebme-expo.com