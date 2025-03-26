ASEA announces launch of new redox technology product REDOXGold™ Massage + Cooling Gel

ASEA®, the global leader in redox-based technologies, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest innovation: REDOXGold™ Massage + Cooling Gel. This new product marks a significant step forward in ASEA’s commitment to advancing redox science and enhancing well-being worldwide.

REDOXGold is the first in the next generation of targeted redox products developed and formulated to complement ASEA’s broad-spectrum offerings—including RENU28® Revitalizing Redox Gel. Unlike this product, REDOXGold is uniquely formulated to deliver specific—rather than broad—benefits, offering relief and cooling recovery within minutes. This innovative approach allows individuals to experience rapid, targeted relief and recovery, setting a new standard in the application of ASEA redox technology.

Hunter Dean, Senior Vice President of R&D and Production Operations at ASEA, shared his enthusiasm:

“REDOXGold represents the future of our company and the future of redox technology as a whole. This product allows us to target discomfort in a new and unique way, providing rapid, targeted relief.”

The development of REDOXGold was made possible through a partnership with leading global research institutions, including the University of Bath in the UK and the University of Western Sydney in Australia. These collaborations led to groundbreaking insights into the use of elemental gold as a catalyst.

Dr. Charareh Pourzand from the University of Bath’s Centre for Therapeutic Innovation, who was directly involved in the research, emphasized:

“The formulation of redox signaling molecules we tested with the gold component produced significantly positive data.”

“ASEA is one of the leading companies producing redox signaling compounds,” Dr. Pourzand added, “and has extensive knowledge in redox sciences.”

Hunter Dean continued:

“With 15 years leading redox-based wellness in general—and, more specifically, with three years researching and developing REDOXGold—we’re confident there’s nothing else like this on the market. Rather than simply masking discomfort, REDOXGold works with your body to deliver almost immediate relief and accelerate recovery. This launch marks the beginning of the next generation of ASEA’s redox products.”

Availability

REDOXGold became available for purchase starting 1 March 2025 in 22 open ASEA Europe markets, including:

Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

The product is distributed through ASEA’s independent associates and is also available directly on the company’s website.

Edouard Gug, Senior Vice President of ASEA Europe, stated:

“This innovative product is a game-changer for our independent associates… REDOXGold’s immediate results not only build confidence in our associates but also make it incredibly easy to share with potential customers and future business builders… With REDOXGold, we’re not just launching a product; we’re opening doors to new business opportunities across Europe.”

Key benefits of REDOXGold™ Massage + Cooling Gel include: