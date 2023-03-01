Symphony Technology Group announces the launch of Quor Group.

Symphony Technology Group (“STG”), a leading Menlo Park-based private equity firm focused on the software, data, and analytics sectors, today announced the launch of Quor Group. The new portfolio company was created to serve the commodity financial and physical trading ecosystem. Quor’s products are built to satisfy commodity traders’ and trading companies’ requirements with advanced trading and commodity management solutions.

In July 2022, STG announced the purchase of Brady Commodities from Brady Technologies. At the time STG also announced that Tasja Botha, who previously led Brady Commodities business, would serve as CEO, bringing deep commodities trading expertise.

“Quor Group has now emerged as a dedicated commodity trading and management company across both the financial and physical sectors,” said Ishan Manaktala, Operating Partner, STG. “We’re committed to investing in this business, which is the epicentre of the commodity trading businesses”.

“One of the key strengths of QUOR group is the depth of experience of its subject matter experts,” said Tasja Botha. “The team consists of professionals with decades of experience in trading, risk & commodity management, and software development. Their extensive knowledge of the industry has allowed us to evolve our rich IP across both the physical and financial commodity markets”.

The Quor Group portfolio includes Trinity, Fintrade, Aquarius and Opval. The company was most recently named Leader in the 2022 Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for CTRM solutions and recognised as the leader in metals trading software in the ComTech Advisory vendor perception survey and analysis report.

Quor is a leading provider of advanced commodity trading, and commodity management solutions to commodity traders and trading companies. It is a Quadrant leader for CTRM solutions and is the centre of the commodity trading lifecycle.

STG is a private equity partner to market-leading companies in data, software, and analytics. The firm brings experience, flexibility, and resources to build strategic value and unlock the potential of innovative companies. Partnering to build customer-centric, market-winning portfolio companies, STG creates sustainable foundations for growth that bring value to existing and future stakeholders. The firm is dedicated to transforming and building outstanding technology companies in partnership with world-class management teams. STG’s expansive portfolio has consisted of more than 50 global companies.

